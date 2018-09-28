St. Elizabeth’s

Basement Sale

The basement sale at 522 5th St. Ravenna will be Oct. 6 from 7:30 to 2:30. There will be plenty of clothing and household goods.

Gospel Singing

Williams Memorial Church in Ravenna will be having a gospel singing on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be the Smith sisters. Refreshments will be offered after the singing. All are welcome!

Homecoming

The First Bapitst Church at 351 Broadway in Irvine will have their Homecoming Service on Sunday, Sept. 30th. Brother Tony Horn is the speaker. A meal will follow. the service. Sunday School starts at 10 a.m., Worship starts at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. We look forward to seeing former members and visitors alike.

Homecoming

Old Time Baptist Church, on Little Doe Creek, will be having a homecoming Sunday, Sept. 30. There will be singing from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by regular service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be grilling out and a potluck dinner after service. We encourage everyone to join us.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Singing

Ravenna Church of God will be having Matthew & Rosemary Watson and family as their Guest Singers for their 5th Sunday Singing on Sunday Night, Sept 30th at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For further information, contact Pastor Willie Hargus Gordon at 723-2898

The Wizard of Heaven

There will be an outdoor drama at Salem Baptist Church pavilion on October 12, 13, and 14th. The church is located at 4470 Spout Springs Rd. The outdoor drama is free and open to the public. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

New Bethel Baptist Services

New Bethel Baptist Church #2 on Barnes Mountain will be having church services Saturday, September 29 starting at 7 p.m. Bro. Elwood Patrick will be bringing the message. Pastor William Durbin and the congregation invite everyone to join them.