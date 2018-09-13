Loraine Robertson, of South Madison Avenue in Irvine, died Sunday, September 2, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Johnny and Minnie Wiseman McDowell and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a homemaker and a very active member of the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene where she served as Choir Director for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Robertson. She is survived by two daughters, Saundra Cox of Estill and Patti (Richard) Heltsley of Hopkins county; one son, Robbie (Regina) Robertson of Estill; four grandchildren, Amy Fowler, Kristin Jones, Kelly Thompson and Matthew Robertson and six great grandchildren, Lauren Fowler, Megan Fowler, Melia Boddy, Sam Jones, Amelia Jones and Anna Jones

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Audrey Elkins, Mildred Wiseman, Rose Caudill and one brother, Harry McDowell.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 5, at the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene by Bro. Kurt Napier and Bro. Matthew Marshall. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Shirley Fae Williams, age 72, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, died Thursday, September 6, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born February 4, 1946 in Bell County and was the daughter of the late Pascal and Thelma Storms Wilson. She was a homemaker and attended the Jackson Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Dale Williams, Sr. and one brother Bill Wilson.

She is survived by: one son, Ron Coburn, Jr. of Michigan; five sisters, Wilma Lee Burroughs of Clark Co., Mary Lou Cortinez of Texas, Teresa Wombles of Clay Co., Lisa Fugate of Boone Co. and Wiline Wicker of Ohio; two brothers, Shelby Wilson of Powell Co.and Otis Hampton, Jr. of Tennessee; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, September 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kim Rose.

Larry Dale Lainhart, age 66, of Walnut Grove Circle in Richmond died Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1952 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roscoe and Mary Katherine Winkler Lainhart. He was a retired conductor with the L&N Railroad and a member of the Wisemantown Methodist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his son, Michael G. (Lacey) Lainhart of Irvine; his sister, Betty Gail (Jim) Davis of Richmond; his brother, Randall Lainhart of Irvine and three grandchildren, Maci Leann, Riley Katherine and Chloe Faith Lainhart.

There was a celebration of life service held Saturday, September 8, at the Wisemantown Methodist Church . There will be private graveside services at theWest Irvine Cemetery.

Colleen Joyce “Nannie” Muncie, age 86, of Armour Street in Irvine, died Friday, September 7, 2018, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 4, 1932 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hobert Neal and Willie Mae Snowden Neal Rison. She was a retired nurse’s aide with the Irvine Health Care Center and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the First Church of God and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #79. She is survived by:

two daughters: Janet Rose of Irvine, and Sandra Reffitt of Winchester; four sisters: Corrine Cole of Clay City, Mildred Snowden of Irvine, Carolyn Stacy of Irvine and Debra Clowers of Irvine; six Grandchildren: Steven Newton, Jason Hiatt, David (Rebecca) Adams, Amber (Joe) Marcum, Dustin (Paige) Dawes and Devin (Peyton) Stagner; several great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Bill Muncie, one sister, Anita Faye Brinegar and one brother, Mid Leon “Skeeter” Neal.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marvin Neal. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Adams, Dustin Dawes, Devin Stagner, Mark Rose, Lloyd Macy and Chris Snowden.

David W. Taylor, 71, died on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on May 26, 1947, to the late Charles Taylor, Sr. and Ollie Brandenburg Taylor. He was a veteran of the Kentucky National Guard. He was a contractor and heavy machinery operator, spending most of his days on dozers and in the woods logging.

He is survived by one son, Jonathan (Amanda) Taylor; three grandchildren, Emma, Adelynn and Elias Taylor; two brothers, Garry and Charlie Taylor, Jr.; two sisters, Princess Benton and Wanda Lee Casey.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Henry Clay and William “Tucker” Taylor and three sisters, Ella Marie Ratliff, Della Holbrook and Cora Jo Flynn.

Services will be at 10 a.m.,Thursday, Sept.13, 2018 at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Doyle Spry. Burial will be in Moreland Cemetery at the Taylor Family Farm. Pallbearers will be Gary Allen Taylor, Michael Brandenburg, Scott Benton, Allen Taylor, Brad Goolman, Dewayne Taylor, Ronald Brinegar and Wallace Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Wise, Johnny Palmer, Bobby Hampton and Jeffery Benton.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scobee Funeral Home.

James A. Cox., Jr., 85, died Thursday, September 6, 2018 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born on May 1, 1933 to James Archie Cox and Mary Chesney Hoover Cox in South Irvine, KY. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sisters, Jewell Harris, Opal Miller, and Delphine Cox; his brothers, Truman Cox, Delbert Cox, and Cecil Cox.

He is survived by his wife Patsy June (Scott), sister, Marjorie Ella Wolfinbarger of Irvin KY; his son, Charles Anthony Cox; and daughter-in-law, Julie Traver Cox of LaGrange KY; his grandsons, Elijah Traver Cox, Evan Jasper Cox; and his namesake, Ian James Cox. He spent his South Irvine boyhood playing in the fields, hunting in the hills, and swimming in the Kentucky River. He was “Archie”, “Jimmy”, or “Redbeard” to all who knew him well. He took his first real job working the third shift at the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company where his father and grandfather were both employed. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 through 1956 during the Korean conflict. Stationed in England, Africa, Alaska, and Pinecastle AFB (McCoy) in Orlando, Florida where he met and fell in love with his wife Patsy June Scott of Carlisle, KY. They were married on Nov 18, 1955 in Orlando, Florida. After his discharge, they moved back to their home state of Kentucky to put down roots in Lexington. He worked for International Business Machines until his retirement in 1990. He and Patsy have lived in their original Lexington home ever since. He and Patsy were avid square dancers, mall walkers, and completed travels to all of the Kentucky State Parks making many great memories along the way. He gave of his time, energy, and love to his family and friends. He served the Lord and did all he could to help others. He learned to love the game of soccer as his 3 grandsons all played and they spent many hours watching from the sidelines. His eldest grandson Elijah now attends the University of Kentucky while Evan and Ian attend Oldham County High School. A graveside service was held 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 10 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky, 1050 Chinoe Rd., #204 Lexington, KY 40502.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington, KY was in charge of arrangements.