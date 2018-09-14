1980’s Alumni to Be Recognized

On Friday, Sept. 21, all 1980’s ECHS Football Players and Cheerleaders will be recognized at the football game. All former 80’s ECHS Football players and Cheerleaders are invited to come and be recognized. Also, that night at the football game it will be Teacher Appreciation night.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Assistance for High School Seniors

Joplin Rice, Outreach Counselor from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), will be at Estill County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. Rice will be there on Oct. 7: FAFSA Workshop at 2 p.m.

Attention parents of West Irvine Intermediate!

Your child can be included in a drawing for a new bicycle. All that is required is for your child to have “Perfect Attendance” from Aug. 31 to Friday, October 5th.

The first two bicycles to be drawn for have been donated by O. D. Henderson Lodge members— Kenneth Rice and Donald Horn.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Classes begin on Sept. 10, 2018, with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. They will take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Four Seasons Garden Club

“Designing Outdoor Rooms” will be the topic of the Four Seasons Garden Club’s program on Thursday, Sept. 20. The club will meet at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church pavilion at 3 p.m. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc. and invites anyone interested to join. For more information contact Francine Bonny, club president.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on September 18th. If the Pickin in the Park concert must move inside the library to the meeting room, we will meet at Irvine United Methodist Church across the street from the library. Watch your email and Facebook for updates. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

GED Testing

The next GED test date in Estill County is Sept. 8. Call Skills U GED center for more info, at 606-723-7323.

How to Start a Business

On Friday, Sept. 14, at the Estill County Public Library, Amy Williams, a representative from the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, will talk about sources of capital, basics of financial statements, what lenders look for, and will answer any other questions you may have about starting your own business. The program lasts from 12 noon to 1 p.m. No registration is required. Contact MACED at 859-671-0222 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. John Akers, Director of School Safety, will present the program. Recent donations from Kiwanis have been for three mowings of the old Irvine Cemetery beside Citizens Guaranty Bank, Estill County Ministerial Association, and scholarships to Kelsi Richardson and Brayden Griggs. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Korean and Vietnam War Veterans

Due to continued interest, the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will continue to collect information for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Korean War (June 1950 – July 1953) and/or the Vietnam War (November 1955 – April 1975). If you or a member of your family served, please contact the Museum at 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336 for a form on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please submit your information prior to December 31, 2018 to be included.

Lego Club

Due to later school dismissal times, the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club will now be from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six or older, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays. We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Library Programs

Crafternoon: Chocolate No-Bake Cookies with Vicki Horn at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Estill County Public Library. Registration is required by calling the library at 606-723-3030, or stop by the library.

Art with Sandy will be on September 26 at 1:30 p.m. For more information please contact the library. All ages welcome to attend.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths, organizational tables and activities and love where we live. Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization, have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! Join us! The next date for the 2018 Moonlight Market series is Oct. 11.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

New Hospice Volunteer Training.

Sat., Sept. 29, 9-5, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Open to anyone age 14 and up. Men, veterans, and Estill County volunteers especially encouraged and needed at this time. Please register by contacting Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. Volunteers needed for patient care, caregiver support, pet therapy, grief support, hospitality desk, office help, and much more. Details at hospicecareplus.org. Class size is limited to 20, so please register early.

Pickin’ in the Park

The fall concert series, sponsored by the Estill County Public library and the city of Irvine have resumed. On Sept. 18, it will be Kevin Shearer, and on Sept. 25, it will be Madison Lewis. All concerts are on Tuesdays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park. Bring a picnic supper if you’d like! Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Reunion (Murphy)

There will be a Murphy Family Reunion Sept. 16 at the Irvine McDowell Park in Richmond from 11am-6pm. It will be pot luck-bring food and drink. If you have any questions you can contact Linda at (859) 582-4017.

Reunion (Murphy)

A reunion for the descendants of Hubert and Myrtle Murphy will be held Sunday, September 23, at 1:00pm. Meet at Farris’ Garage on River drive. Chicken and paper products will be provided. Bring some covered dishes, drinks and desserts and join us.

Reunion (Mullins)

The Mullins Reunion will be held at the Stanton City Park located behind the Powell County High School, on Saturday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reunion (Rader/Raider)

The Rader/Raider Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Catalpa Park, large pavilion, in Richmond, Kentucky. There will be activities starting at 11 a.m. and a covered dish lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks enough for your attendees.

Reunion (Stone)

The annual Stone Reunion will be on Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Clay City Community Center in Clay City. Bring a basket lunch and join us for great food and fellowship. Table service (plates, forks, etc.) will be provided. Friends and relatives are invited. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please mark your calendars.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on Sept. 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764.

Sparks Cemetery Meeting

There will be a meeting at the Sparks Cemetery on Barnes Mountain on Sept. 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Upward Basketball and Cheer

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Stanton would like to invite any youth, including those from Estill County, ages 5 through grade 6, to participate in the 2018 season of our Upward Basketball and Cheer! Sign-ups will be this Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. All participants must attend the sign-ups/evaluations in order to participate. If you have any questions about the program, please contact the church at 663-1300 or visit Upward.org for more information. We hope to see you there!

VRUCK

Veterans Resources United of Central/Southeastern Kentucky (VRUCK), will be hosting the first meeting of VRUCK in Estill County at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2018. The mission of VRUCK is to bridge the gap between veterans and the resources that are available to them. Please join us! Phone: 859-806-4297. Email: info@ladyveteransconnect.org.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

Yard Sale

There will be a yard sale at Trapp School from Oct. 4, and Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in setting up a table to sell items Friday or Saturday, space is available at $20 per day. For more information, call Lady Veterans Connect at 859-314-4325, or email info@ladyveteransconnect.org.