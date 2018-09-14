Gospel Meeting

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ, located at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, from Sept. 9 – 14. Brother Jay Dixon will be speaking. Sunday Bible study begins at 10 a.m., worship service begins at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday evening, services begin at 7 p.m. All are invited.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist #1 on Barnes Mountain is having a singing on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are Old Time Baptist singers. Refreshments will be held afterwards. All are welcome!

Gospel Singing

Williams Memorial Church in Ravenna will be having a gospel singing on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be the Smith sisters. Refreshments will be offered after the singing. All are welcome!

Homecoming

The Ravenna Church will have their Homecoming Service on Sunday, September 16th at 10:45 am. Marvin Casey will be our Guest Speaker. A Pot Luck meal will follow the service., with no evening service. Pastor Willie Gordon and the congregation invite everyone to join them.

Homecoming

The White Oak Church of God will have their Homecoming Service on Sunday, Sept. 23rd. Sunday School starts at 10:00 a.m. and the Worship Service starts at 11:00 with special guest speaker Robert Rice. There will be food after the service and no evening service. All are welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Movie Night

Movie Night at Ravenna Christian Church will be Friday, September 14th at 7:00 pm. Your choice of movies: Facing the Giants or I Can Only Imagine. Bring a friend and join us! Everyone welcome!

