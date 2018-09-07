Dorothy McIntosh Ingram, 68, of Booneville, died August 8, 2018 in Fort Myers, Florida. Dorothy was born in Booneville to Wayne and Ersie McIntosh on May 18, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Lee Ingram, her father and mother Wayne and Ersie McIntosh; four brothers, Samuel McIntosh, Cecil McIntosh, Luther A. McIntosh, Isaac McIntosh and three sisters, Martha Rose McIntosh, Laura Bee McIntosh and Carol Jean Marshall.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Karen Ingram Skalecki (Jim), four step-children, nine grandchildren, four great grand-children, numerous nieces and nephews; three sisters, Beulah Faye Bowman (Bill), Sandra Pemperton, Ruth Ann Rice (Steve) and four brothers, Robert Lee McIntosh, Wallace McIntosh, Willard McIntosh and Dennis McIntosh.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on September 29, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Senior Center in Irvine, KY.

Larry Dale Lainhart, age 66, of Walnut Grove Circle in Richmond died Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1952 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roscoe and Mary Katherine Winkler Lainhart. He was a retired conductor with the L&N Railroad and a member of the Wisemantown Methodist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his son, Michael G. (Lacey) Lainhart of Irvine; his sister, Betty Gail (Jim) David of Richmond; his brother, Randall Lainhart of Irvine and three grandchildren, Maci Leann, Riley Katherine and Chloe Faith Lainhart.

There will be a celebration of life service held Saturday, September 8 at 2 PM, at the Wisemantown Methodist Church and all his friends are welcome. There will be private graveside services at theWest Irvine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wisemantown Methodist Church.

Hazel Sparks Noland, wife of the late Joseph Noland for 56 years, passed away August 27th. Mrs. Noland was a native of Estill County, the daughter of the late Eli and Lillie West Sparks. She was a lifelong citizen of Estill county, a member of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church, a devoted wife and mother; she was well traveled and an excellent seamstress. She loved reading, and music. She was the owner and operator of the Village Shop in Irvine. She was preceded in death by her son William Joseph Noland; her brothers Odell Sparks, Earl Sparks, Donald Sparks, Raymond Sparks, Raleigh Sparks, Delbert Sparks, and Randall Sparks; her sisters Lydia Sparks McKinney and Maxine Flynn; and her son-in-law Ferrell D. McIntosh.

Survivors include her daughter JoAnn N. McIntosh; her son Jimmy (Jan) Noland; her brothers Eli Sparks Jr., Phillip Sparks, and Michael Sparks; her sister Estine King; her grandchildren Elizabeth McIntosh (Phil) Kring, Jacqueline Noland, Tyler Noland; her great-grandchildren Ella Jo Kring, Kylie Jo Noland, Lillie Noland Kring, Elam Wyatt Noland; two special caregivers Nancy Rhodes and Lorriane Campbell.

Services were held Friday, August 31st, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Jimmy Bonny and Bro. Chris Winkler officiating. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tyler Noland, Gary Sparks, Phil Kring, and Freddie Noland

Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, Phillip Sparks, Michael Sparks, Eli Sparks, Estine King, Bernice Noland, and Calvin Tipton.