Addiction Awareness Rally

There will be an addiction Awareness Rally on September 8 at 6 p.m. at the Estill County Fairbarn. Featured artists are Senora May, Manitoba Rock n’Rolla, Aaron Boyd Music and Coby Langham. The event is being co-hosted by WestCare and Bluegrass.org. It is sponsored by ASAP and Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

American Legion Concert

American Legion Post #79 presents a talented line-up on Sept. 8, 2018, from 7 to 12 p.m. Come and join us for a night to remember. The lineup for the night is: Tim Moore all the way from Georgia, Aaron Boyd, Donovan Howard, Chris Shouse, Jennifer Shouse, and Michael and Sondra Stallings and Thump Keg Waltz. There is a $5 cover charge at the door. You must be 21 yrs age. This is not an open jam.

Assistance for High School Seniors

Joplin Rice, Outreach Counselor from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), will be at Estill County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. Rice will be there on Oct. 7: FAFSA Workshop at 2 p.m.

Attention parents of West Irvine Intermediate!

Your child can be included in a drawing for a new bicycle. All that is required is for your child to have “Perfect Attendance” from Aug. 31 to Friday, October 5th.

The first two bicycles to be drawn for have been donated by O. D. Henderson Lodge members— Kenneth Rice and Donald Horn.

Blood Drive

Saturday, September 8 from 8 am – 1 pm at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Classes begin on Sept. 10, 2018, with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. They will take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Class of 1956

The Estill County High School class of 1956 will meet on September 8 at Hardee’s restaurant at 1 p.m. For more information, call 606-723-2534.

Community Chorus Meet and Greet

The Estill County Community Chorus Board met and decided to have a “Meet and Greet” with light refreshments, and then to sing a little, this Thursday, Sept. 6, for our start-back rehearsing for the fall semester at Irvine United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., in Irvine.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

ECH&GS Moonlight Market Series

Sarah Schmitt from the Kentucky Historical Society will be speaking at the Estill County Historical Society at 133 Broadway for the Moonlight Market series on September 7 at 6:30 p.m. She will be showing us how to collect our family’s oral history.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

GED Testing

The next GED test date in Estill County is Sept. 8. Call Skills U GED center for more info, at 606-723-7323.

Hiding in Plain Sight: Drug &

Alcohol Trends Among Teens

There are new technological advancements in the drug and alcohol world, which makes detection much harder. Teens often exhibit some of the riskier behavior when compared to other age groups. Community leaders, caregivers, parents and professionals working and living with teens are invited to attend an event about some of the current drug and alcohol trends affecting our youth with guest speaker Trooper Robert Purdy from Kentucky State Police, Post 7. Hiding in Plain Sight: Drug & Alcohol Trends Among Teens will be presented on Tuesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Estill County High School Auditorium. Light refreshments will be provided. For questions or more information, please contact Arielle Estes at 606-726-2119.

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will have its first meeting Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. We are planning to do a lot of fun things this year!

Korean and Vietnam War Veterans

Due to continued interest, the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will continue to collect information for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Korean War (June 1950 – July 1953) and/or the Vietnam War (November 1955 – April 1975). If you or a member of your family served, please contact the Museum at 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336 for a form on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please submit your information prior to December 31, 2018 to be included.

Lego Club

Due to later school dismissal times, the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club will now be from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six or older, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays. We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths, organizational tables and activities and love where we live. Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization, have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! Join us! The next dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are Sept. 7 and Oct. 11.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

New Hospice Volunteer Training.

Sat., Sept. 29, 9-5, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Open to anyone age 14 and up. Men, veterans, and Estill County volunteers especially encouraged and needed at this time. Please register by contacting Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. Volunteers needed for patient care, caregiver support, pet therapy, grief support, hospitality desk, office help, and much more. Details at hospicecareplus.org. Class size is limited to 20, so please register early.

Pickin’ in the Park

The fall concert series, sponsored by the Estill County Public library and the city of Irvine have resumed. On Sept. 11, 2018, Jen Richardson will be the featured artist; on Sept. 18, it will be Kevin Shearer, and on Sept. 25, it will be Madison Lewis. All concerts are on Tuesdays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park. Bring a picnic supper if you’d like! Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Reunion (Murphy)

A reunion for the descendants of Hubert and Myrtle Murphy will be held Sunday, September 23, at 1:00pm. Meet at Farris’ Garage on River drive. Chicken and paper products will be provided. Bring some covered dishes, drinks and desserts and join us.

Reunion (Mullins)

The Mullins Reunion will be held at the Stanton City Park located behind the Powell County High School, on Saturday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reunion (Noland)

The Noland family Reunion will be on Sept. 8 at Michael’s in Ravenna at noon. All family and friends are invited to attend.

Reunion (Rader/Raider)

The Rader/Raider Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Catalpa Park, large pavilion, in Richmond, Kentucky. There will be activities starting at 11 a.m. and a covered dish lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks enough for your attendees.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on Sept. 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. The program will be “Crystals.” This will be an opportunity to get your questions answered. Samples will be on display and visitors are welcome to attend and bring any rocks, agates, gems, etc. about which you would like more information. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

SPARK Meeting

There will be a community meeting at Christian Worship Center this Friday at noon to discuss plans for the Irvine SPARK (Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky) office. Please come.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.