Gospel Meeting

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ, located at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, from Sept. 9 – 14. Brother Jay Dixon will be speaking. Sunday Bible study begins at 10 a.m., worship service begins at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday evening, services begin at 7 p.m. All are invited.

Gospel Singing

There will be a singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, Irvine, on Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Faith Builders & the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served following and all are welcome.

Homecoming

and Fall Revival

Mt. Carmel will be hosting a Homecoming and Fall Revival. The Homecoming will be Sunday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Kenny Dotson preaching and a meal following the service. The Revival will be Sept. 9-12. Bro. Kenny Dotson will be preaching Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Bro. Johnny Collins will be preaching Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Bro. John McCord will be preaching Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Bro. Chip Denief will be preaching Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. There will be special music each night.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Yard Sale

Ravenna Church of God will be having a yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. There will be lots of nice items for sale and the money goes to help the youth activities. The location is 210 3rd Street, Ravenna.