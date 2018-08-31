Mary L. “Cookie” Brinegar, 66, of Morgan Street in Berea died Sunday, August 26, 2018, at her home following a long illness. She was born November 27, 1952 in Richmond and was the daughter of the late Wiley and Roxie Burdine Burns. She was a former B&B Deli employee and a member of the New Vision Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Foister “Duke” Brinegar. She is survived by: two daughters, Tabitha (Steve) Parke and Crystal (John) Luster both of Estill; one son, Duke Anthony Brinegar of Estill; two sisters, Loraine Bicknell and Linda Hoover; four brothers, Wiley Burns, J.B. Burns, Millard Burns and David Burns all of Madison; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Parker; two brothers, Charles and Jay Hendricks and one grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jeff Jackson.

Jimmy Lee Conrad, 69, of Peyton Avenue in Irvine died Sunday, August 26, 2018, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. He was born January 14, 1949 in Estill County and was the son of the late David and Polly Fields Conrad. He was a carpenter and a member of the Irvine First Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by: his wife, Alberta Knight Conrad; four sons, Craig Conrad of Powell, Kevin Conrad of Estill, Keith Conrad of Madison and Chris Conrad of Estill; three step-children, Jeanna Grigsby of Powell, Eugene Patton of Powell and David Knight of Clark; five sisters Ona Tobias of Indiana, Marie Engle of Ohio, Maxine Freeman of Madison, Virgie Stamp of Ohio and Rosalee Spicer of Ohio; five brothers, Lonnie Conrad of Madison, Herman Conrad of Estill, Ronnie Conrad of Estill, Mike Conrad of Estill and Glen Conrad of Madison; seventeen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Della May Wetzel and one brother, Russell Conrad.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 31, 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Regina Ann Witt, 66, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine died Thursday, August 23, 2018, at her home. She was born September 2, 1951 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Adolph and May Mansfield Richardson. She was a homemaker and member of the Wisemantown Methodist Church and the Bethel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by: her husband of 42 years, John Charles Witt; two daughters, Ann-Marie (Greg) McLoney of Jessamine Co. and Sarah Beth Witt (Ronnie Gilliam) of Indiana; one son, Ryan Charles Witt of Estill Co.; four sisters, Lois Lynch, Lavonne Estes, Norma (Willie) Terry and Betty (Jackie) Griffin, all of Estill Co.; four brothers, Jesse L. Richardson of Madison Co, Millard B. (Ruby) Richardson of Estill Co., Jerry G. (Kendra) Richardson of Tennessee and James A. Richardson of Estill Co.; five grandchildren, Gabrielle McLoney, Ariana McLoney, Kyden McLoney, Makayla Gilliam and Eli Gilliam and two brother-in-laws, Victor L. (Mary Ann) Witt and Mark A. (Nada) Witt

She was preceded in death by two brother-in-laws; Ronald E. Estes and Melvin D. Lynch and a special niece, Amanda Brooke Little.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 25 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ronald Lutes. Burial at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Robert Joseph Lunsford, 48, of Hardy Road in Irvine died Thursday, August 23, 2018, at his home. He was born June 16, 1970 in Fayette County and was the son of Robert Bruce Lunsford, Jr. and the late Corinne Jones Lunsford. He was a handyman and had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his father include one son, Joseph Lunsford of Georgia; two brothers, Anthony Wayne Lunsford of California and James Lunsford of Washington; one half-sister, Elizabeth Abigale Valdez of California and one half-brother, Peter Boyd Lunsford of California.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.