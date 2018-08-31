Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Saturday, Sept. 1st, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Something for everyone! 332 5th Street, Ravenna.

Fall Revival and Homecoming

Pastor Sherri Marshall and the Hopewell First Church of God welcome you to attend a Revival and Homecoming, Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 on Highway 498 in Beattyville. Evangelist Gary Griffith and the Smith Sisters singers will be performing Friday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. The Watson Family Singers and Ministries will be performing Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Homecoming will be Sept. 2. The Mercy River singers will be performing at 10:30 a.m. followed by Evangelist Lovell Stevens at 11:30, dinner and fellowship to follow.

Gospel Meeting

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ, located at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, from Sept. 9 – 14. Brother Jay Dixon will be speaking. Sunday Bible study begins at 10 a.m., worship service begins at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday evening, services begin at 7 p.m. All are invited.

Gospel Singing

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on Sept. 1, 2018, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

Gospel Singing

There will be a singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, Irvine, on Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Faith Builders & the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served following and all are welcome.

Homecoming and Fall Revival

Mt. Carmel will be hosting a Homecoming and Fall Revival. The Homecoming will be Sunday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Kenny Dotson preaching and a meal following the service. The Revival will be Sept. 9-12. Bro. Kenny Dotson will be preaching Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Bro. Johnny Collins will be preaching Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Bro. John McCord will be preaching Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Bro. Chip Denief will be preaching Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. There will be special music each night.

Homecoming

The Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God will have homecoming services on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Bring a covered dish if you wish. On Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, there will be a singing starting at 7:30 p.m. featuring a variety of singers. The pastor is Jason Riddell. Call 606-560-4442 for more information.

Homecoming

Thomas Baptist Church Homecoming will be Sunday, Sept. 2nd. Bro. Ricky Kirby will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend, a meal will be served following the morning service. Special music will be provided by Glory Road and singers from our congregation in the afternoon service.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.