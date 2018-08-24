The Estill County Soccer coach who was placed on paid leave pending an investigation last week has been arrested and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Andrew J. Hatton, 28, of 1475 Blackburn Rd., Irvine, is charged with five counts of rape, third degree, two counts of prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor, two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Hatton was initially under investigation after one of his soccer players came forward and claimed he had sent her nude photographs, including images of his genitals, via the social media application, Snapchat. The same student also stated that Hatton had requested that she send nude photos of herself to him and that he had attempted to engage with her in conversations of a sexual nature. Later another player came forward and alleged that she and Hatton had engaged in intercourse as many as five times. The second student had also saved multiple of the images she had received via Snapchat. Both girls reported receiving a video of Hatton depicting his nude body and genitals.

Hatton entered a not guilty plea on all counts during his arraignment and was released on a $50,000 cash bond under the condition that he not have contact with the victims and that he submit to GPS monitoring. A preliminary hearing in court has been scheduled for August 22, 2018.

Superintendent of Estill County Schools, Jeff Saylor released a statement Wednesday, August 15 stating how saddened the Estill County School Community is by the recent events. He also wished to assure the students, parents, and community that the board of education followed all policies and procedures established by the board and Kentucky Revised Statues. Mr Hatton’s employment by the Estill County School System has been terminated.

“We are now in the process of implementing a plan to address the needs of our students and their parents. All of our players are experiencing a difficult time trying to deal with feelings and emotions that have been brought about by this situation. The district will continue to provide support to these students and families for as long as needed,” Saylor said in his press release.

Superintendent Saylor also asked that if anyone has any first hand knowledge of the ongoing Hatton investigation to please contact his office at (606) 723-2181 or the Kentucky State Police, Post 7 at (859) 623-2404. Detective Charles Brandenburg is conducting the ongoing investigation.