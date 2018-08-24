Wilma Jean Berger Flinchum, 85, wife Robert Flinchum died Wednesday at Baptist Health in Lexington after a long illness. Wilma was a native of Estill county, a daughter of the late Vernon and Ada Walling Berger. She was preceded in death by her brothers Leonard, Lenual, Glendene and Shirley Berger; and her sister Alieve Berger.

Survivors other than her husband of 63 years, Robert, include her daughter, Gloria Flinchum; her son, Greg Flinchum; her sister, Martha Sparks; her grandchildren, April (Kevin) Wildman, Jessica Muncie and Nikita (Angel) Flinchum; her great grandchildren, Makayla Howard, Beth Flinchum, Sara Flinchum, Christina Flinchum, Kaiden Francis, Eli Frances and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, August 17, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Jimmy Bonny officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Regina Carol Hale Luster, 42, wife of Scott, died suddenly Monday morning. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of Jane Hale, and the late Buddy Hale. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter and sister. She enjoyed paranormal investigations and the music of Brantley Gilbert. Her son Joshua was her world. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Ray Luster.

Survivors include her husband, Scott; her son, Joshua; her mother, Jane Hale; her brothers, John (Jo Ann) Hale and Dean (Crystal) Hale; a special cousin, Cheryl Hale and her beloved dogs, Shadow and Jasper.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 16, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Earl Embry officiating. Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery. Visitation was held Wednesday, August 15.

Pallbearers were Josh Hale, William Goins, Shaun Hale, Doug Fields, Cheryl Hale, Owen Powell. Honorary bearers will be Patricia Hale, Christopher Hale, Hailey Hale, Chase Becknell and Phil Becknell.

Wanda Ethel Tuttle,73, of Main Street in Ravenna died Thursday, August 16, 2018, at her home following a short illness. She was born December 17, 1944 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Earl and Nellie Rogers Abney. She was a former Sylvania employee and had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her son, Robert Thacker of Ravenna; one sister, Vivian Rogers of Lebanon; two brothers, Howard Abney of Springfield, IL and Edward Abney of Springfield, IL and one grandchild, Dakota Nicole Thacker.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Carol Thacker Pasley, two sisters; Zelma Abney and Wandella Wasson and two brothers; Ervil and Buell Abney.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, August 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jim Hall. Burial was at the McQuinn Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Naomi Scenters Goosey Walling, 80, died August 16th, 2018 at home after a long illness. She was a native of Estill County and the daughter of the late Willie Scenters of Powell County and the late Eva Jane Lamb Scenters of Estill. She is survived by her daughters, Jannus Faye Rhodus, Patricia Ann Brandenburg, Sandra Kaye Prater, Jean Rochelle Isaacs and Devina Kaye Neal; two sisters, Gracie Estes and Opal Riddell; her brother, Chester Scenters and 19 grand children, numerous great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by two daughters, Mary Sandra Goosey and Vickie Cheryl Goosey, several sisters and a brother.

Visitation and funeral services were held Monday, August 20 at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.