Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Saturday, September 1st, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Something for everyone! 332 5th Street, Ravenna

Gospel Meeting

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ, located at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, from September 9th to the 14th. Brother Jay Dixon will be speaking. Sunday Bible study begins at 10 a.m., worship service begins at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday evening, services begin at 7 p.m. All are invited.

Gospel Singing

Drip Rock Baptist Church will be having a singing on Saturday, August 25 at 6 p.m. Gift of Grace will be the guest singers with refreshments following. All are welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

The House of Prayer will be having revival services on August 20 through August 25, Monday through Saturday, with Ganus Rogers and Darrell Isaacs. The services start at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come.

Revival

There will be a revival at White Oak Church of God, August 26-29. Sunday Services will be held at 11am and 6pm. Monday-Wednesday evening services will be held at 7:00pm. Russell Hayes will be the evangelist. There will be a special singing each evening.