James Larry Auxier, 67, was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to the late James Tilsley and Miriam Josephine Auxier, died on August 9, 2018.

He leaves behind his wife, Jo Auxier, of Irvine; two daughters, Lauren (Daniel) Abner of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Sarah (Scott) Rollins of Richmond, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Ashley, Austyn, Savannah, Landon and Lola; a brother, Thomas (Sylvia) Auxier of West Palm Beach, Florida; three sisters, Patricia Auxier of Killen, Alabama, Peggy (Francis Raymond) Leake of Richmond, and Mary Jane (John) Nelson of Danville, Kentucky; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who will miss him dearly.

Larry graduated from Irvine High School in 1968. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Larry graduated from Eastern Kentucky University upon returning from his service in the Vietnam War, and went on to receive his doctor of pharmacy degree from the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford University. He came back to Irvine, where he would run Clinic Pharmacy for many years in the offices of Drs. Virginia Wallace and Charles Terry before opening Plaza Pharmacy. He craved being able to offer his customers an old-time, delicious experience, and he did just that — it was the place you could go for a Boar’s Head sandwich and a to-die-for milkshake while waiting for your prescriptions. And laughs. There were always laughs.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Irvine United Methodist Church with lifelong friend Tony White officiating. The Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals in Irvine was in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Sue McKinney, 73, of Lebanon, Ohio died Monday, August 6, 2018, at the Hospice of Butler-Warren County following a long illness. She was born August 3, 1945 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marion and Merrill McIntosh Gray. She was a former McDonald’s employee and attended the Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kendall McKinney. She is survived by one son, Ron (Tammy) McKinney of Lebanon, Ohio; three sisters, Darlene Hughes of Bowlman, Elaine (Jesse) Levi of Estill Co. and Sandy (Donnie) Tipton of Estill Co.; three brothers, Linville (Vickie) Gray of Ohio, Lonnie Gray of Estill Co. and David (Tammy) Gray of Estill Co. and one grandchild, Nikki McKinney.

She was preceded in death by one son, Roger McKinney and three brothers; Donnie Gray, Marion “Moondog” Gray and Harold Robbie Gray.

Funeral services were held August 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Fyffe. Burial followed at the Marcum Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Donnie Tipton, Linville Gray, Matthew Gray, Gerald Howell, David Gray and Lonnie Gray. Honorary Pallbearers were Gerald Rogers, Robert Jones and Weston Rose

Lewis Wayne Crowe, 53, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna died Friday, August 3, 2018, at his home. He was born January 20, 1965 in Estill County and was the son of Reubin Esco and Raymona Lynn Patton Crowe. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life. Survivors in addition to his mother and father include: one sister, Jeanetta (Terry) Rogers Estill Co.; two brothers, Rickie Steven (Betty) Crowe of Estill Co. and Tommy Crowe of Estill Co. along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Crowe.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bobby Puckett. Burial will be at the Crowe Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Michael Crowe, Terry Rogers, Rickie Crowe, Jeff Crowe, Brad Crowe and Todd Griggs.

Honorary Pallbearers included Chad Snowden, Roger McIntosh, Wallace Taylor, Jesse Wise, Olivia Crowe and Linda Dixon.

Betty Alice Miller, 74, of Red Lick Road in Irvine died Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born October 12, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dewey and Myrtle Rose Coyle. She was a homemaker and attended the Beaver Pond Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Miller. She is survived by her son, Ronald Miller of Estill Co.; one sister, Shirley (Lester) Stidham of Madison Co.; three brothers, Paul (Joan) Coyle of Madison Co., Ralph (Thelma) Coyle of Madison Co. and Gary (Tammy) Coyle of Madison Co.

She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Wayne Miller; one sister, Carolyn Lainhart and three brothers; Roy, Ulyses and William Alfred Coyle.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Glendon Mayes. Mrs. Miller was interred at the Joe Miller Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were John Lainhart, Tony Stidham, Brian Coyle, Michael Coyle, Greg Coyle and Zack Carraway.

Hargus Harris, 85, of Holiday Lane in Mooresville, Indiana died Sunday, August 12, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born January 18, 1933 in Estill County and was the son of the late Arnold and Pearlie Isaacs Harris. He was a retired truck driver and former owner of Bick & Harris Nursery. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Helen Merida Harris; two daughters, Janet (Mike) Bennett of Indiana, and Deborah (Robert) Williamson of Indiana; one son, Roger (Laura) Harris of Florida; three sisters, Opal (Stan) Fox of Estill Co., Ora Lee (Harold) Isaacs of Estill Co., and Kathy Harris of Ohio; two brothers, Troy (Cleeta) Harris of Estill Co., and Leonard (Hallie B.) Harris of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Stevens, and four brothers; Ernest, Glen, Earl and Hearl Harris.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 15, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery. Visitation was held Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Jerri Gail Moses Ratliff, 45, of Eighth Street in Ravenna died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born August 1, 1973 in Lima, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Don Ray and Linda Gay Tipton Moses. She was an employee of Quality Manufacturing and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Lee Roy Ratliff; one daughter, Audrey Elizabeth Ann (Dustin Fields) Ratliff; one son, Ethan Isaiah Moses of Estill Co.; one sister, Yvetta Flynn of Clark Co.; one brother, Jeffery Clay Flynn of Powell Co.; two nephews, Tyler and Todd Flynn; two great-Nephews, Brennen and Landon Flynn; one great-niece, Marlee Jo Watson and her special Friend, Debbie Wise Flynn.

Graveside services were held Friday, August 10, at the McIntosh Cemetery by Bro. Tim Roberts. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Ryan Roberts, Tyler Fike, Stephen Tipton, Dakota Arvin, River Kelley, Blake Francisco, Darrell Chapman and Dustin Fields