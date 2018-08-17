Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Assistance for High School Seniors

Joplin Rice, Outreach Counselor from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), will be at Estill County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. Rice will be there on August 20: Paying for College 101 with Seniors; August 22: Parent Night for Seniors & Senior Parents (6 to 8 p.m.); and October 7: FAFSA Workshop at 2 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Class of 1956

The Estill County High School class of 1956 will meet on September 8 at Hardee’s restaurant at 1 p.m. For more information, call 606-723-2534.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

ECHS Class of 1993 25th year Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1993 25th Reunion will be held from 7 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Estill County Golf Club located at 1602 Kirkland Avenue, Ravenna, Ky 40472. There is no fee to attend. Casual dress. We will have music, snacks and drinks.

Elementary Lego Club

If you are six or older, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursday, August 16 at 4 p.m. We meet every Thursday from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly board meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on August 21. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

Job Fair

There will be a job fair on August 31 at the Estill County School Board Office Gym from 2 to 5 p.m. Representatives from McDonalds, Rite Aid, Staffmark, Adecco, Carhartt, EC Board of Education, USPS, KY National Guard and more will be there. Sponsored by the Estill County Public Library.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, August 16, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Nelle Williams will present a program about her recent trip to Peru. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us.

Korean and Vietnam War Veterans

Due to continued interest, the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will continue to collect information for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Korean War (June 1950 – July 1953) and/or the Vietnam War (November 1955 – April 1975). If you or a member of your family served, please contact the Museum at 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336 for a form on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please submit your information prior to December 31, 2018 to be included.

Library Storytime

Estill County Public Library will be having Storytime on Wednesday, August 15 at 10:30 p.m. We will be learning about the letter A. At Storytime on Wednesday, August 22 we will be featuring the letter B. Join us at 10:30 to hear a story about a bear! If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! However, there will be no Storytime on Friday, August 17 due to staff training. Friday story times will start back on August 24. Our Friday people are more than welcome to come on Wednesdays on those weeks. Come to Storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and join us for stories, crafts/activities and snacks.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Mental Health Awareness

Mental illness is more prevalent than most think. It has been reported that one in five Americans experience some form of mental illness in their lifetime. Mental illnesses are as real as other physical illnesses and they can be treated. By acting early and effectively many of the mental illnesses can be prevented from progressing or even occurring in the first place. Education and awareness are essential parts of eliminating the mental health stigma. Mental Illness does not discriminate. It affects all ages, races, cultures and genders. Come learn more about breaking down the stigma and be a part of open discussions on mental health issues in your community. This lesson will be held at the Estill County Extension Office on Monday, August 27, 2018 at noon. This program is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend this lesson presented by Kay Denniston, Bourbon County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences. If you would like to sign up to attend this program, please call your Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at 606-723-4557.

Ministerial Association

The next meeting of the Estill County Ministerial Association will be Tuesday, August 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All are encouraged to attend.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The next dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are September 7 and October 11.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Republican Executive Committee

The Estill County Republican Executive Committee will be meeting on Tuesday, August 21, at Steam Engine Session Room, at 7 p.m. We have several upcoming activities that we would like to share with you. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Reunion (Crowe)

The descendants of Jonah Jesse Crowe and Melissa Ann Arvin Crowe and John Shelton Crowe will have their annual family reunion Saturday, August 25th, at the Senior Citizen building, 100 Golden Court (off Stacy Ln.) in Irvine. A pot luck meal will be served around noon. Family and friends are all welcome. Bring some good food and enjoy the day with us.

Reunion (Fowler)

The Fowler reunion will be Aug 18, at noon at the Choo Choo Park in Ravenna, KY. Bring a dish and visit.

Reunion (Harrison)

Saturday, August 18th, begins at 1 p.m. at South Irvine Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring your favorite dishes and drinks. Ice and utensils furnished. Hope to see you there, cuz!

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on September 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764.

“Soup Beans & Cornbread” Picnic

The Estill County Ministerial Association would like to invite all community members to our third annual “Soup beans and Cornbread” picnic on Saturday, August 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the pavilion at Wisemantown United Methodist Church. “God’s Family Connection” will provide the entertainment. There is no admission charge, but all are asked to bring their favorite dish. Please join us for fellowship and a good time.

Thomas School Reunion

The Thomas School Reunion will be Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna, Kentucky beginning at 12 noon. Looking forward to seeing you there.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative