Calvary Heirs

The Calvary Heirs, along with their special guests, the Josh Martin Band, will be hosting a Homecoming concert this Saturday night, August 18 at Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge. A love offering will be taken. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

Calvary Baptist Church Homecoming

Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY, homecoming celebration will be held on August 19th. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with Senior Pastor Marc McLean bringing the message, and special music by Glory Road. Everyone is invited to stay for a fellowship meal following the ceremony. Please come and join us as we celebrate 97 years in the ministry. For more information please call: 606-723-2416.

First Christian

Ice Cream Social

There will be an ice cream social and auction/fundraiser on August 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Fellowship Hall. The fundraiser is to support the CWF Women’s Fall Retreat. Bee Williams will be the auctioneer and Haile Wilson will provide entertainment. There is no charge for admission.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer Singing

The House of Prayer will be having revival services on August 20 through August 25, Monday through Saturday, with Ganus Rogers and Darrell Isaacs. The services start at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come.

Mt Carmel

Christian Church

All are welcome to attend “Friends’ Day” at Mt. Carmel Christian Church on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service. If any questions, call 606-726-9342.

New Bethel

Baptist Church

New Bethel Baptist Church #1, Barnes Mountain, will be having a singing on Saturday, August 18, at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be Earl Barnes and New Robe Mountain singers. Refreshments will be served following the service. Everyone is welcome.