Bobby J. Fowler, 83, of Camden, Ohio died at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Monday, July 23, 2018. Bobby was born in Irvine, KY on August 18, 1934 to Lewis McKinley Fowler and Cora Mays Fowler. Bobby was employed at Deibold for over 30 years as a welder.

Bobby is survived by his wife Patricia Fowler, his children Kevin and Stephen Fowler as well as his cherished grandchildren Kristen, Stephanie, and Adam; six great grandchildren; brothers Lou Bennett Fowler of California, John Fowler of Carlisle, Ohio and Jeff Fowler of Irvine, KY.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dennis Fowler; his sister, Fairy Taylor; his brothers, Snowden and Kenneth Fowler and his twin, Billy Fowler.

Funeral services were held at Brown, Dawson, Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio on July 27, 2018 with Pastor Denny Matheny officiating. Burial was in Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio.

Glenna Gail Powell, 60, of South Winn Avenue in Irvine died Monday, July 30, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born June 24, 1958 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Glyn and Blanche Brewer Tipton. She was a retired employee of the Eye Care Center and was a member of the Cow Creek Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by: her husband, James William Powell; one daughter, Staci Renee (Eric) Puckett of Estill; one sister, Judy (Wilgus) Wolfinbarger of Estill; one brother, Jackie (Marie) Tipton of Estill; her sister-in-law, Jo Auxier of Estill; one grandchild, Shalee Puckett, and her granddog, Roxy.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Tipton.

Visitation was held Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Greene, Bro. Joe Lahrmer and Dr. William R. Reynolds. She was interred at the Sonny Powell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Corey Harrison, Blake Crowe, Tanner Crowe, Josiah Muncie, Kagen Muncie, Dylan Muncie and Tyler Tipton.

Honorary Pallbearers were Rylee Tipton, Ryan Powell, John Powell and James Crank.

Boyd B. Neal, 92, of Ruby Lane in Irvine died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1926 in Estill County and was the son of the late Terry and Zettie Henderson Neal. He was a United States Army Air Force veteran who served during World War II. He was a retired General Motors employee and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ashcraft Neal.

He is survived by one sister, Shirley Gleason of Waynesville, OH; one brother, Malcom Neal of Dayton, OH; five grandchildren; two special nieces, Rhonda (Paul) Tipton of Berea and Paula (Wes) Thomas of Ravenna, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his son Boyd Keith Neal; six sisters: Lily Tipton, Bessie Wise, Dora Wolfinbarger, Betty Day, Lee Ora Neal, Melinda Neal; and six brothers: Buford, Junior, Estes, Hugh, Virgil and Lawrence Neal.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Albert F. Schooler. Burial followed at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mark Riddell, Scott Neal, David Means, Tyler Short, Jason Neal and Jordan Neal.

Ronnie Dale Williams, 63, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine died Thursday, August 2, 2018, at his home. He was born May 11, 1955 in Madison County and was the son of Robert “Bo” Williams and the late Beulah Neal Williams. He was a retired Leggett & Platt employee and attended the Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his father include: his wife, Shirley Wilson Williams; two Sons, Ronnie Williams, Jr. of Clark Co. and James Wesley Williams of Clark Co; two sisters, Teresa (Tim) Prater of Estill Co. and Margie (Lloyd) Woolery of Estill Co; one Brother, Wesley (Betty) Williams of Ohio; six grandchildren, Robert Dale Williams, Charles Wesley Williams, Destiny Mae Williams, Ryan Scott Williams, Katlyn Dawn Williams and James Clarence Williams.

Memorial services were conducted Sunday,August 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Lloyd Woolery. Visitation was held Sunday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward his funeral expenses.

Rickey Lane Nobles Sr., 66, of Ravenna, originally from Lake Wales, FL, died July 14, at his home, with his family. He was born in Groveland FL., Feb. 24th, 1952, a son of the late Alton and Mattie Blackman Nobles. He was a pipe fitter and welder for the FMC Corporation for 25 years. Rickey loved restoring classic cars. Hot rods were his life. He traveled the USA and met so many good friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a certified scuba diver, a carpenter, electrician, mechanic, woodworker, and a jokester.

He lived much of his life in Alabama with his family. He loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own. He was a member of car clubs and showed classic cars and won many awards with his 23 T-Bucket that he had built for 35 years.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife for 50 years, Betty Jean Nobles; his daughters Jeannie Ann Giles (Tony) of Ravenna, and Jessica Barber of Stuart, Florida; his son Rickey Lane Nobles, Jr. (Shaunette) of Lake Wales, Florida; his grandchildren Robbie Gene Bowles (Tricia) of Winterhaven, Florida; Rickey Lane Nobles III and Summer Cheyenne Nobles of Lake Wales, Florida; Seth Patterson of Stuart, Florida; great grandkids Marley Brooke Bowles and Aubrey Nichole Sharpe of Florida.

A memorial service was held at his home on July 18, at 4 pm.

Kenneth Ray Woosley, 83, died Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center. Mr. Woosley was native of Estill County, a son of the late Wilson and Leoma Howard Woosley. He was a jack of all trades, he enjoyed working with horses and tack. He was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Havens.

Survivors include his children Judy (Glenn) Anderson, Sherry (Tommy) Stamper, Angela (Jamie) Miller, and Jeffery Woosley; his brother, Bobby Woosley; his sister, Janice Reynolds; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Services were held on Tuesday, August 7th, at 1 p.m., at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Mr. Woosley was interred in the Wills Stephens Cemetery.