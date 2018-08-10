Calvary Baptist Church Homecoming

Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY, homecoming celebration will be held on August 19th. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with Senior Pastor Marc McLean bringing the message, and special music by Glory Road. Everyone is invited to stay for a fellowship meal following the ceremony. Please come and join us as we celebrate 97 years in the ministry. For more information please call: 606-723-2416.

Freedom Life Church Revival

Freedom Life Church, located at 381 Richmond Rd. in Irvine beside H&R Block and the furniture store, will be holding revival services through Saturday, August 11. Services begin at 7:30 p.m. Regular service times are on Sundays at 6:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. The church is open to all. For more information, call 318-719-2800.

House of Prayer Singing

The House of Prayer will be having revival services on August 20 through August 25, Monday through Saturday, with Ganus Rogers and Darrell Isaacs. The services start at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mt Carmel

Christian Church

All are welcome to attend “Friends’ Day” at Mt. Carmel Christian Church on Sun., Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service. If any questions, call 606-726-9342.

Old Time Baptist Singing

Old Time Baptist Church will be having a singing on Aug. 11. Featured singers are God’s Connection. Bring your own musical instrument and join us.

Yard Sale

New Life Apostolic Church will be having a yard sale on Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11, at 2502 Richmond Rd. It begins at 8 each morning and lasts until…? Items for sale include baby clothes, adult clothing, shoes, decorative items and more. For more information, call 606-723-4105.