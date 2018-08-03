William Edward Congleton, age 79, of Lilly Avenue in Irvine died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born September 30, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Marvin Edward and Grace Turner Congleton. He was a United States Air Force veteran, a retired Borden’s employee and a member of the River Drive Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams Congleton, one daughter, Deborah (Garry) Rose of Estill County, two sisters: Lorena Aines of Louisville and Betty McIntosh of Lexington.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elmer Congleton. Burial was at the Crawford Moberly Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Marcum, Bill Smyth, Joe Michael Brashear, Duff Wolfinbarger, Tom Congleton and Bill Arthur.

Rickey Lane Nobles Sr, 66, of Ravenna, originally from Lake Wales, FL, died July 14, at his home, with his family. He was born in Groveland FL., Feb. 24th, 1952, a son of the late Alton and Mattie Blackman Nobles. He was a pipe fitter and welder for the FMC Corporation for 25 years. Rickey loved restoring classic cars. Hot rods were his life. He traveled the USA and met so many good friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a certified scuba diver, a carpenter, electrician, mechanic, woodworker and a jokester.

He lived much of his life in Alabama with his family. He loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own. He was a member of car clubs and showed classic cars and won many awards with his 23 T-Bucket, that he has built for 35 years.

He is survived by the love of his life, and wife for 50 years BJ Nobles; his daughters Jeanie Ann Gailes, and Jessica Barber; his son Rickey Lane Nobles Jr; his grandchildren Robble Gene Bowles, Rickey Lane Nobles III, Summer Cheyenne Nobles, Seth Paterson; great grandchildren Marley Brooke Bowles and Aubrey Nichole Sharpe.

A memorial service was held at his home on July 18, at 4 pm.

Kathleen Marie Freeman, age 76, of Brynell Drive in Lexington died Friday, July 20, 2018, at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. She was born December 7, 1941 in Casey County, Ky., and was the daughter of the late James Edgar and Ersie Lee McDonald Merritt. She was a retired restaurant hostess and a member of the New View Baptist Church. She had lived in Lexington most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Ray Freeman; two sons: Ira Ray (Cynthia) Freeman of Lexington and Kevin Douglas (Cindy) Freeman of Lexington; one sister, Frances Foley of Versailles; three brothers: Hollis Merritt of Winchester; Curtis Merritt of Ohio, and Paul Merritt of Salvisa; and three grandchildren: Madison Jean-Marie Freeman, Miranda Halee Freeman and Gabrielle Nicole Freeman.

She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Ivy Britton Marie Freeman, three sisters; Mary Hundley, Darlene English, Betty Updike and two brothers; George and Stanley Merritt.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tom Henderson. Burial was at the Freeman Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Freeman, Jamie Freeman, Jeff Freeman, Brandon Murphy, Tony Murphy and John Ray Wilson.

Eloise Kates Richardson, age 69, died Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. She was born November 27, 1948 in Richmond, Indiana and was the daughter of the late James and Opal Laswell Kates. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Old Time Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Lewis Byron Richardson; two daughters, Katrina (Dane) Norris of Richmond IN and Jennifer (Rodney) Dreaden of Irvine, KY; one son Charles Rose of Richmond, IN; one sister, Carolyn (Gary) Glass of Bowling Green, KY; three brothers, Eugene (Tomma) Kates of Centerville, Danny (Kinam) Kates of Richmond, IN and James (Melissa) Kates, Jr. of Richmond, IN; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren including one special grandson that she raised, Dustin Street of Irvine, KY.

The funeral service was on Sunday at Community Family Funeral Home in Richmond, Indiana. Graveside services were held at Goshen Cemetery.

Beverly Gene Miller, age 92, of Garrett Avenue in Irvine died Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born April 18, 1926 in Estill County and was the son of the late Pearl and Ollie Frances Ashcraft Miller. He was a retired yard master with the CSX Railroad and was a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge #137. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon since 1957. He was preceded in death by his wife, BonEva Hall Miller;one grandchild, Dana Long Simpson; three sisters, Hazel Cloetta, Helen Ruth Wise, Mavis MaGee and one brother, Ernest Dunaway. He is survived by one daughter Diana (Danny) Long of Estill County; one son, Larry Quentin (Janice) Miller of Estill County; three grandchildren, Gregory Alan (Michelle) Osborne, Larry Kevin (Dana) Miller and LaTisha (Ben) Berrey; six great grandchildren, Marlee Kate Miller, Katelyn Renee Osborne, Grant Miller, Brandon Osborne, Shelbee Isabella Miller and Lincoln Berrey.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 30, at the Calvary Baptist Church by Bro. Marc McLean. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation and Masonic rites were both held Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Compassionate Care Center or the Calvary Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Tom Whitaker, Kevin Miller, Greg Osborne, Jimmy Wise, Kenny Barker, Ben Berrey, Grant Miller and Brandon Osborne

Honorary Pallbearers were Leonard Harris, Jerry Rose, Scott Beckler, Dan Ball, Paul Lawson, Fred Ginter, Floyd McIntosh, Emanuel Blackwell, Howard Calmes, all the Deacons of the Calvary Baptist Church and all members of the DAV

Beverly “Faye” Hahn Turpin, 73, of Waco, died Tuesday evening, July 24, 2018 at her home.

Faye was the daughter of the late Earl Warren Hahn and Ann Crowe Hawley. She was born on December 31, 1944 in Madison County. She was a homemaker and was a member of Hargett Church of God.

She is survived by her husband: Bro. William “Forrest” Turpin; one son: Glenn Turpin; two daughters: Donna Turpin Jones (Tommy) of Waco and Kim Turpin (Rick Johnson) of Richmond; a sister: Angela Hahn Kaylor; seven grandchildren: Kellie Clements (Earl), Chris Abrams (Krystal), Shawn Jones (Rachel), Billy Roark (Tabitha), Kent Turpin (Kenzie), Taylor Jones (Brooke) and Kayla Harrell (Charlie); twelve great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Jo Donna Hahn; and a niece: Missy Matthews Kelley.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Miller officiating. Burial was in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Her grandsons served as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you, to her hospice nurse, Jodi Neal.

Donations may be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, Kentucky 40403.