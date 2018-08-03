A Summer Affair

There will be ‘A Summer Affair’ for Hospice Care, Sat., Aug. 11, 6 p.m., at the Estill County Fair Barn. The event is organized locally to support hospice care in our community. The “monopoly”-themed dinner party includes a sit-down meal, games, prizes, live & silent auctions, photo props, jail and bail and more. Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations due by Aug. 9. To reserve, call Regina Robertson at 606-726-2002. Learn more at hospicecareplus.org or on the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Assistance for High School Seniors

Joplin Rice, Outreach Counselor from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), will be at Estill County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. Rice will be there on August 20: Paying for College 101 with Seniors; August 22: Parent Night for Seniors & Senior Parents (6 to 8 p.m.); and October 7: FAFSA Workshop at 2 p.m.

Back-to-School Orientation

Back to school orientation for West Irvine Intermediate students is August 2, 2018. Third grade orientation begins at 5 p.m.; fourth grade at 5:45; and fifth grade at 6:30. Please report to the gym at the time indicated by the grade you will be entering. All grade-level teachers will meet in the gym with you at this time, so that everyones gets the same information about the upcoming school year. After the grade-level orientation, you will have time to visit your classroom, to drop off supplies and get back-to-school forms. Please plan to visit the booths provided by Estill County’s great community partners and to eat dinner with us. Car tags for Parent Pick up will be available. If you received a tag last year, you will not need a new tag this year. The first tag is free; additional tags are available for $5.

Basement Sale

The St. Elizabeth Basement sale date has been changed to Saturday, August 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The church is located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna. There will be clothing for all the family, as well as household and many more items. Everyone is welcome.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrell in Richmond.

Commander’s Prom

The American Legion Post 79 is hosting a Commander’s Prom on August 4. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a steak supper at 6 p.m., and there will be dancing at 8 p.m. Music will be provided by Kenny Chenault. Wear your prom attire or come as you are.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

ECHS Class of 1993 25th year Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1993 25th Reunion will be held from 7 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Estill County Golf Club located at 1602 Kirkland Avenue, Ravenna, Ky 40472. There is no fee to attend. Casual dress. We will have music, snacks and drinks.

ECH&GS to Meet August 7

The Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at the Museum at 133 Broadway for their monthly meeting on August 7 at 7 p.m. Potluck will be served.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet again on August 14, (the second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, August 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jeff Saylor, Estill County superintendent, will present the program. Recent donations from Kiwanis have been for two mowings of the old Irvine Cemetery beside Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Korean and Vietnam War Veterans

Due to continued interest, the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will continue to collect information for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Korean War (June 1950 – July 1953) and/or the Vietnam War (November 1955 – April 1975). If you or a member of your family served, please contact the Museum at 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336 for a form on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please submit your information prior to December 31, 2018 to be included.

Learn about the Old Iron Furnaces

Join us at the Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336 for a presentation about the “History and Archaeology of the 19th Century Eastern Kentucky Iron Industry”. The talk will be given by Matthew Davidson, PhD who is the Cumberland District Archaeologist with the Daniel Boone National Forest. This informative presentation will be held on August 10th at 6:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. Q&A sessions will follow each presentation.

Library News

There will be No Lego Club this Thursday, August 2. The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The next dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: August 10, September 7, October 11.

Reunion (Dickerson-Patrick)

The descendants of Sanford and Dora Ann Dickerson Patrick will be having their annual reunion on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Estill County National Guard Armory at 335 Cow Creek Rd. (KY 52), just outside of Ravenna. The reunion will begin at noon and last until 3 p.m. with a buffet-style lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring food and drinks for your family and come visit with us. All relatives and friends are invited.

Reunion (Harrison)

Saturday, August 18th, begins at 1:00pm at South Irvine Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring your favorite dishes and drinks. Ice and utensils furnished. Hope to see you there, cuz!

Reunion (Tipton)

The descendants of Albert and Armilda (Patrick) Tipton Family Reunion has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 11 at noon on Tipton Ridge Mountain. Everyone bring a covered dish.

Retiree Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/OSRAM/UAW retirees will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, August 14, at Cattleman’s in Mount Sterling. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Ribbon Cutting

The Estill County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at T’s Color Bar/Hair Salon located at 412 River Drive beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 3.

Save The Date

The ECHS Class of 1978 reunion will be on August 4, 2018 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Gilliams in Richmond. A group picture will be taken at 9 p.m. Faculty is also invited. There will be a $10 cover charge for room and appetizers. Additional food and drinks are available. Contact Cindy Arvin Robinson at 606-975-5870 or Charles Royalty at 859-948-9288 or visit ECHS 1978 Facebook page.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on September 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764.

Southeast KY Gem,

Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, August 13 at 7 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. The program will be “Fossils.” Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

Storytime Happenings

Summer has ended and we need some staff training time. So, there will be no story time on Friday, August 3 and Friday, August 17. Our Friday people are more than welcome to come on Wednesdays on those weeks. Come to Storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and join us for stories, crafts/activities and snack.

Trapp School Annual Reunion

The Trapp School Annual Reunion will be on August 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Epperson First Church of God, John R. Chambers Fellowship Hall, 14475 Irvine Rd., Winchester.

The meal is $12 for adults, $5 for students, and free to under 5. It will be served at 3 p.m., and is open to anyone. There will be a silent auction for scholarships. For more information, call Garnetta Parker at 859-744-0506 or Joyce Rogers at 859-771-1056.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.