House of Prayer Singing

There will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer on 535 Dark Hollow Road on August 11 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are Voice of Praise from Barbourville and The Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pine Hill Baptist Church

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on August 4, 2018 at 6 p.m. with the Johnny Lakes singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served after the singing.

Mt Carmel Christian Church

All are welcome to attend “Friends’ Day” at Mt. Carmel Christian Church on Sun., Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service. If any questions, call 606-726-9342.

Yard Sale

The missionary ladies from the Irvine First Church of God will be having a yard sale at the church fellowship building behind the church. The yard sale will be August 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hope to see you there!