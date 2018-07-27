Scotty Gilbert, age 58, a resident of the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at the Center following a short illness. He was born March 29, 1960 in Estill County and was the son of the late Harvey and Gracie Gray Gilbert. He was a construction worker and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Patty Probes Gilbert; two daughters, Jessica Gilbert of Georgia and Jennifer Gilbert of Georgia; two sons: Daniel Gilbert of Estill County and Jason Chaney of Estill County; several brothers and sisters, and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Scott “Scooter” Gilbert.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wendell T. Johnson, 77, died Saturday. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Everett and Edith Howard Johnson. He was a retired brick mason, a former railroad employee, he enjoyed horses and antiques. He was an original member of the Rocky Mountain Horse Association.

Survivors include his son Stewart Johnson, his daughter Patty Smotherman; his brothers Mike and Doug Johnson; his sister Jenny Johnson and three grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m., at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Friends may call anytime after 11 a.m. until service time.

Regina Carol West, age 55, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. She was the daughter of Brenda Parsons Mays and the late James Ottie Mays and was born on April 18, 1963 in Estill County. She was a retired Enersys employee and had lived in Estill County all her life. Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband: Hubert Wayne West, one daughter: Taylor Means of Madison County; one step-son: Chris (Jessica) West of Estill County; two sisters: Rhonda (Tim) Boian of Estill County and Beth (Larry) Mays of Estill County, three grandchildren: Leander Meyer, Rowan Richmond and Lydia Noland, her mother-in-law: Eva West of Estill County, and several step-sisters and step-brothers.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Donnie Watson. Burial will be at the West Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cody Boian, Chris West, Larry Boian, Randy Turner, Jerry Parsons, and Bobby Parsons.

Honorary Pallbearers were Leander Meyer, Rowan Richmond, Lydia Noland and Jerry Lynn Parsons.

George Steven Hall, age 67, of Cobb Hill Road in Irvine died Friday, July 20, 2018, at his home following a long illness.

He was born June 16, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of Delilah Smyth Hall Gould and the late Loyd Hall. He was a retired nurse with Baptist Health Richmond and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Dean Hall. Survivors in addition to his mother include: one sister: Laura Minix of Madison County; two brothers: Douglas Hall of Estill County and Gregory Scott Hall of Estill County; an honorary grandchild, Gabreil Rose; a caretaker and friend, Oma Combs, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tara Suzanne Cole Tate, 35, the wife of Richard Lee Tate, died Friday, July 13, 2018.

Tara was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Estill County. She was a homemaker and a former hair stylist with Hairport Salon in Lexington. Tara was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was a member of The Olive Branch Church in Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Survivors include her husband Richard; four children: Brody, Parker, Houston and Rhema Tate; her mother and step-father: Tammy Cole Smith and David Smith; one brother: Chris Cole; two sisters: Missy Deaton and Kim Hale (Shaun); her maternal grandparents: Charles and Barbara Brandenburg; her mother-in-law: Jackie Tate Stewart (Tom) and father-in-law: Darrell Tate (Rhonda); two special friends: Andrea Smith and Katie Parsons; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father: Carl Cole and her paternal grandparents: Chester and Mary Cole.

Funeral Services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at The Church on the Rock, 1049 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403 with Pastor Shannon Parkerson, Pastor Mark Sarver and Bro. Buford Parkerson officiating. Burial followed in the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine.

Serving as pallbearers were Shaun Hale, Jeremiah Tate, Robert Brinegar, Brandon Brinegar, Scott Coomer and Bill Berryman.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

www.cpcfh.com