5th Sunday Singing

South Irvine Christian Church will be having a 5th Sunday singing at 6 p.m. on July 29th. The Watsons will be singing, and refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is invited.

Calvary Baptist Church Hosts Tim Lovelace

Tim Lovelace is a nationally sought after storyteller and musician. Tim has been described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. His award-winning musical talents, coupled with his crystal clean humor, have people of all ages laughing their ribs loose! Tim is also the host of the Music City Show on RFD-TV. Tim will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 29th at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited. A love offering will be collected. For more information, call 606-723-2416.

Drip Rock Baptist Church

will host a fish fry on Saturday, July 28, at 4 p.m. Their monthly singing will follow at 6 p.m. The Chitwood Family from TN will be the featured singers.

Gospel Singing

Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Poplar Street in Ravenna will be having a gospel singing on July 29 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are the Hall family. Refreshments will be served following the singing. Everyone is welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Revival

The Stacy Lane Community Church of God will be in revival Thursday, July 28 thru August 1 with Evangelist Kelly Blankenship and music by “Faith in Grace” singers”. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and all are welcome. For more information call 606-975-8209.

Salem Baptist Church

at Spout Springs in Estill County invites everyone to Praise at the Pavilion, an evening of worship and praise at our outdoor pavilion. The service starts at 6 p.m., on Sunday evening, July 29, with Bo Warren, Worship Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, and Phillip Smith, Minister of Music at Boone’s Creek Baptist Church in Lexington. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening with us.

Yard Sale

The missionary ladies from the Irvine First Church of God will be having a yard sale at the church fellowship building behind the church. The yard sale will be August 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hope to see you there!

Panola Baptist Church of Waco would like to invite everyone to a one day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 28, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is “Game On.” There will be classes for all ages and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to come on out and have some fun.