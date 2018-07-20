Ryan Oakes proudly posing with his derby car “N 469” after participating in another successful Demolition Derby at the Estill County Fair.

By Cheyenne Young

CV&T Staff

The Estill County Fair hosted the small car demolition derby on Friday, July 6th. Sign- ins and registration started at 5pm and the demolition derby took off at 7pm. The entry fee was $30 per car. There were three cash prizes to be given out at the end of the derby. 1st place took home $1,250, 2nd place took home $500 and 3rd place took home $250. Joesph Adams won 1st place with his “Beer 30” derby car. Ryan Ballard won 2nd place with his “K B 2” derby car and Josh Merritt won 3rd place with his “Amish” derby car.