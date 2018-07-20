Citizen Voice & Times

Proudly serving Irvine, Ravenna and Estill County

You are here: Home / Lifestyles / County Fair Demolition Derby

County Fair Demolition Derby

by

Ryan Oakes proudly posing with his derby car “N 469” after participating in another successful Demolition Derby at the Estill County Fair.

By Cheyenne Young

CV&T Staff

The Estill County Fair hosted the small car demolition derby on Friday, July 6th. Sign- ins and registration started at 5pm and the demolition derby took off at 7pm. The entry fee was $30 per car. There were three cash prizes to be given out at the end of the derby. 1st place took home $1,250, 2nd place took home $500 and 3rd place took home $250. Joesph Adams won 1st place with his “Beer 30” derby car. Ryan Ballard won 2nd place with his “K B 2” derby car and Josh Merritt won 3rd place with his “Amish” derby car.