Elmo Quinn Newton, age 88, of Newton Circle in Irvine died on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born March 10, 1930 in Estill County and was the son of the late Wilgus and Addie Witt Newton. He was a farmer and a retired engineer with the Contel Telephone Company. He was a member and elder of the Station Camp Christian Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Jewell Frances Doty Newton; three daughters: Teresa (William) Morgan of Irvine, Rebecca Sheeks of Indiana, and Charlotte (David) Riggins of Tennessee; two sons: Anthony Quinn (Jean Ellen) Newton of Irvine and David (Marcia) Newton of Irvine; one sister, Barbara Welch of Irvine; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Onnalee Boardman and two brothers; Alvin Douglas Newton and Nelson Newton.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scot Beauchamp and Bro. Tom Burbrink. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nathaniel Newton, Seth Newton, Jonathan Newton, Russell Riggins, Joshua Sheeks and Jedediah Sheeks.

Honorary Pallbearers were Jason Williams, Steven Mainous, Bobby Welch, Ernest Lane Boardman, Oliver Welch, Gary Newton and the men of Station Camp Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gideons or the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Tara Suzanne Cole Tate, 35, the wife of Richard Lee Tate, died Friday, July 13, 2018.

Tara was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Estill County. She was a homemaker and a former hair stylist with Hairport Salon in Lexington. Tara was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was a member of The Olive Branch Church in Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Survivors include her husband Richard; four children: Brody, Parker, Houston and Rhema Tate; her mother and step-father: Tammy Cole Smith and David Smith; one brother: Chris Cole; two sisters: Missy Deaton and Kim Hale (Shaun); her maternal grandparents: Charles and Barbara Brandenburg; her mother-in-law: Jackie Tate Stewart (Tom) and father-in-law: Darrell Tate (Rhonda); two special friends: Andrea Smith and Katie Parsons; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father: Carl Cole and her paternal grandparents: Chester and Mary Cole.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at The Church on the Rock, 1049 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403 with Pastor Shannon Parkerson, Pastor Mark Sarver and Bro. Buford Parkerson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Church on the Rock.

Serving as pallbearers are: Shaun Hale, Jeremiah Tate, Robert Brinegar, Brandon Brinegar, Scott Coomer and Bill Berryman.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Regina Carol West, age 55, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. She was the daughter of Brenda Parsons Mays and the late James Ottie Mays and was born on April 18, 1963 in Estill County. She was a retired Enersys employee and had lived in Estill County all her life. Survivors in addition to her mother include:

Her husband: Hubert Wayne West; one Daughter: Taylor Means of Madison County; one step-son: Chris (Jessica) West of Estill County; two sisters: Rhonda (Tim) Boian of Estill County and Beth (Larry) Mays of Estill County; three grandchildren: Leander Meyer, Rowan Richmond and Lydia Noland; her mother-in-law: Eva West of Estill County and several step-sisters and step-brothers.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Donnie Watson. Burial was at the West Family Cemetery.