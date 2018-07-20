A Summer Affair

A Summer Affair for Hospice Care, Sat., Aug. 11, 6 PM, at the Estill County Fair Barn. Organized locally to support hospice care in our community. The “monopoly”-themed dinner party includes a sit-down meal, games, prizes, live & silent auctions, photo props, jail and bail, and more. Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations due by Aug. 9. To reserve, call Regina Robertson at 606-726-2002. Learn more at hospicecareplus.org or on the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Anything on Wheels

There will be a car, truck, motorcycle and off-road vehicle show in the parking lot beside Pizza Hut on Richmond Rd. on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the show. There will be awards for ‘Best in Show,’ ‘Cheerleader’s Choice,’ ‘Muddiest Offroad,’ and ‘Top 3 Bike.’ Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entries. There will also be a Live DJ, raffles and a 50/50 pot. All proceeds will benefit Cheer Cats Cheer Team.

Back-to-School Orientation

Back to school orientation for West Irvine Intermediate students is August 2, 2018. Third grade orientation begins at 5 p.m.; fourth grade at 5:45; and fifth grade at 6:30. Please report to the gym at the time indicated by the grade you will be entering. All grade-level teachers will meet in the gym with you at this time, so that everyones gets the same information about the upcoming school year. After the grade-level orientation, you will have time to visit your classroom, to drop off supplies and get back-to-school forms. Please plan to visit the booths provided by Estill County’s great community partners and to eat dinner with us. Car tags for Parent Pick up will be available. If you received a tag last year, you will not need a new tag this year. The first tag is free; additional tags are available for $5.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Commander’s Prom

The American Legion Post 79 is hosting a Commander’s Prom on August 4. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a steak supper at 6 p.m., and there will be dancing at 8 p.m. Music will be provided by Kenny Chenault. Wear your prom attire or come as you are.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

EAC Art/Drama Camp

There will be art and drama camp sponsored in partnership with the Estill Arts Council and River City Players. The camp will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, the week of July 23 – 27, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for children entering 2nd grade through having completed 5th grade. Registration will be held Monday, July 16th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Camp is limited to the first 30 children and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with a $50 camp fee payable at registration. A limited number of scholarships are available upon written request. Professional artists will instruct the following art projects: Pottery, leather work, American Indian arts, mask making, jewelry/copper stamping and several other projects are planned. A professional drama instructor will present the basic elements of theater, literary (plot, dialogue, conflict), the technical needs (scenery, props, costume, makeup, lights, sound), and performance (character, movement, acting). Each child will have a half day of art and a half day of drama instruction daily. For more information contact: Mary Reed 723-4678, appcraft@windstream.net or Susan Hawkins 723-5755, susan.hawkins81@yahoo.com.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet again on August 14, (the second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Food Bank Announcement

God’s Outreach will give out government food each Thursday and Friday at 1041 Winchester Road from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. You must sign up, so bring a picture ID with you. Estill County Community Food Bank will also give away donated food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 514 Main Street in Ravenna from 9 to 11:30-ish. If you need emergency donated food, contact your pastor, Kentucky Foothills, etc., who will put you in touch with the Estill County Community Food Bank. You can receive food from this program twice in a calendar year. YES, you can get food from both programs in the same month. You can receive food once from the government program (God’s Outreach) and twice from the donated food program (Estill County Community Food Bank).

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

Hospice Care Event

On Wed., July 25, 1 to 5 p.m.: Family Caregiving 101 at the Berea College Forestry Outreach Center at 2047 Big Hill Rd. Free for anyone who helps a loved one from time to time or full time due to underlying physical or cognitive conditions. Includes four sessions: coping with stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and honoring the wish to age in place. Also includes door prizes, resource packets, and free Caregiver Survival Kits for the first 10 guests. Best for family caregivers whose loved ones are NOT yet medically eligible for hospice care. Sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. For info, call 986-1500 or visit hospicecareplus.org.

Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Afterwards members will take a tour of the Irvine Water Plant. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Masonic Lodge First Responders Cookout

In honor of all that you do for our community, O. D. Henderson Lodge #437 invites all first responders and their families to a free meal off the grill on Saturday, July 28 at 5600 Red Lick Road. Burgers, hot dogs, and all the fixings will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the lodge lawn.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The next dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Reunion (Dickerson-Patrick)

The descendants of Sanford and Dora Ann Dickerson Patrick will be having their annual reunion on Saturday, August 21, 2018 at the Estill County National Guard Armory at 335 Cow Creek Rd. (KY 52), just outside of Ravenna. The reunion will begin at noon and last until 3 p.m. with a buffet-style lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring food and drinks for your family and come visit with us. All relatives and friends are invited.

Reunion (McKinney)

The Wildy McKinney Family Reunion will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 3010 Spout Springs Road, on Highway 82 in Estill County between Hargett and Clay City. The schedule for the day, beginning at 10 a.m.: Concurrent activities. (Register, meet and greet; find yourself on the family tree with the help of the genealogy; establish your connection to the other attendees; tour the McKinney plot of the cemetery with a guide to what McKinney family members are buried here; watch a video timeline of Wildy McKinney’s life), 11:45: Official photos—each branch (descendants of David Russell McKinney, Lucy McKinney Tiley Noland, John Franklin, William, Matthew, Miriam McKinney Clark, Mary “Polly” Jane McKinney Highley, Thomas Shelton, Joel, Martha Ann, and Elizabeth), each generation; then the whole group. 12:15: Potluck Dinner and visiting in the church. Bring your favorite dishes. 1:30: The annual meeting followed by a hymn sing. The Red River Museum will be open, and all are invited to visit there following the time at Jackson’s Chapel.

Reunion (Tipton)

The descendants of Albert and Armilda (Patrick) Tipton Family Reunion has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 11 at noon on Tipton Ridge Mountain. Everyone bring a covered dish.

Save The Date

The ECHS Class of 1978 reunion will be on August 4, 2018 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Gilliams in Richmond. A group picture will be taken at 9 p.m. Faculty is also invited. There will be a $10 cover charge for room and appetizers. Additional food and drinks are available. Contact Cindy Arvin Robinson at 606-975-5870 or Charles Royalty at 859-948-9288 or visit ECHS 1978 Facebook page.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on September 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

Weekend on the Water

The Estill Action Group will be hosting a weekend on the water. On Saturday, July 28, spend an afternoon lazily tubing on the river. On Sunday, July 29, kayak on the river at your own speed. Choose from a 6 mile race, 12 mile race, or a 6 mile fun paddle. There will be food and craft vendors, lots of activities, free camping and prizes given away all weekend! This is our Trail Town certification kick off event held at the Kentucky River Recreation Center located at 899 Wiseman Crossing Road, Irvine Ky. To register or for more information contact us at www.estillactiongroup.com/wow.