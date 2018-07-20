5th Sunday Singing

South Irvine Christian Church will be having a 5th Sunday singing at 6 p.m. on July 29th. The Watsons will be singing, and refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is invited.

Calvary Baptist Church Hosts Tim Lovelace

Tim Lovelace is a nationally sought after storyteller and musician. Tim has been described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. His award-winning musical talents, coupled with his crystal clean humor, have people of all ages laughing their ribs loose! Tim is also the host of the Music City Show on RFD-TV. Tim will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 29th at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited. A love offering will be collected. For more information, call 606-723-2416.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 will be having a singing on July 21st at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be the Richardson Family. Refreshments will be served after the event. Everyone is welcome.

Gospel Singing

Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Poplar Street in Ravenna will be having a gospel singing on July 29 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are the Hall family. Refreshments will be served following the singing. Everyone is welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Revival

The Stacy Lane Community Church of God will be in revival Thursday, July 28 thru August 1 with Evangelist Kelly Blankenship and music by “Faith in Grace” singers”. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and all are welcome. For more information call 606-975-8209.

Yard Sale

The missionary ladies from the Irvine First Church of God will be having a yard sale at the church fellowship building behind the church. The yard sale will be August 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hope to see you there!

See page 7 for Vacation Bible School schedule.