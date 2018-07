Cody Portwood

By Cheyenne Young

CV&T Staff

The Estill County Fair hosted the ATV & Motorcycle Dirt Drag on Thursday July 5th. The event started at 7pm with warm ups prior. The ATV and motorcycle classes included: 4×4, 2×4, youth and motorcycle. The prizes at the end of the event were 1st place $100, 2nd place $75 and 3rd place $25. Casey Howell came in 1st place, Josh Maggard came in 2nd place and Luke Fletcher came in 3rd place.