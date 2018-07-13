Gospel Meeting

Crystal Church of Christ, at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, will have a gospel meeting on July 8 through July 13. Sunday morning Bible study is at 10 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m.; Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Danny McKibbin. On Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., the speaker will be Josh McKibbin.

Gospel Singing

There will be a Gospel Singing featuring The Webb Family Singers from Berea at House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Rd, Irvine on July 14 at 6:00 pm. Refreshments will be served after the singing. Everyone welcome.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 will be having a singing on July 21st at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be the Richardson Family. Refreshments will be served after the event. Everyone is welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Revival

The Stacy Lane Community Church of God will be in revival Thursday, July 28 thru August 1 with Evangelist Kelly Blankenship and music by “Faith in Grace Singers”. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and all are welcome. For more information call 606-975-8209.

Yard Sale

The missionary ladies from the Irvine First Church of God will be having a yard sale at the church fellowship building behind the church. The yard sale will be August 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hope to see you there!

Irvine Free Methodist

Irvine Free Methodist Church, located at 113 N. Plum St. will be having Vacation Bible School beginning Sunday night, July 22 to Wednesday, July 25 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. We will be enjoying “splashing” through Bible stories, crafts, games, snacks, skits and puppetry. Come all, to experience the fun we will have at Splash Canyon, God’s Promise on Life’s Wild Ride. At the conclusion of the week, on Wednesday night, we will have multiple inflatables. Call 606-531-0465 for more information.

Mt. Carmel

Mt. Carmel Christian Church near Ravenna will have Vacation Bible School, “Welcome to Who’sville!” from July 11 to 13, beginning Wed. night at 6 p.m. and Thursday & Fri. nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Our VBS is for elementary age youth. Please call 606-726-9342.

Old Time Baptist

Old Time Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school from July 16th through July 20th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be adult classes and 2 age group classes for children. All are welcome.

Providence

Baptist Church

There will be Vacation Bible School on July 8 through 13 at Providence Baptist Church located at 1115 Winston Rd. VBS will last from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for everyone from birth to adults. It’s time to gear up for the big game! Game On, VBS. Hope to see you there! Call 859-582-7856 for a ride, or 859-248-2574 or 859-582-8599 with any questions.

Ravenna Church of God

Ravenna Church of God will be having Vacation Bible School from July 16 through July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly. The Theme is “Rolling River Rampage.” Join us for a week of great fun and learning at Vacation Bible School. Snacks will be provided each night. Brad & Desiree Brinegar, youth pastors, and the church invite any children to come join us. For further information call 723-2898.

Sandhill Christian

Sandhill Christian Church will be having vacation Bible school from July 9 to 13. The theme is “Game On.” It lasts from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. All are welcome.

Salem Baptist

Salem Baptist Church at Spout Springs invites everyone to a week of fun and excitement at Vacation Bible School. Help us kick-off events with a picnic at Salem’s pavilion on Saturday night, July 14th, at 6 to 8:30 p.m. We will welcome in the GAME ON! TM theme of this year’s VBS with a giant water slide, volleyball, and human Foosball. VBS classes are for all ages, including adults, and are Sunday through Thursday, July 15-19, at 6 to 8:30 pm each evening. Family night is Friday night, July 20. We hope you can join us for all events.

Waco Nazarene

Waco Church of the Nazarene will host “Shipwrecked” VBS on July 11-14, Wednesday through Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be games, crafts, Bible stories and supper. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be a “water fun day” with waterslide INFLATABLES. All are welcome.