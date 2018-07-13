Jeffrey Allen Fox, age 49, of Roberts Road in Irvine, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, as the result of a car accident. He was born September 18, 1968 in St. Clair, Michigan and was the son of the late Carl and Janice A. Runyon Fox. He was a general laborer and attended the First Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Brooks Fox of Irvine, two daughters: Brittany Fox of Irvine, and Dakota Holbrook of Dansville, NY, one son, Andre Fox of Irvine, two sisters: Ella Marie (Charles, Jr.) Spicer of Irvine, and Cyndi (Charlie) Jones of Irvine, three brothers: Carl Fox of Irvine, Ron (Rhonda) Fox of Auburn, IN, and Jim (Maggie) Hart of Laotto, IN, and several nieces and nephews as well as two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two children; Heather M. and Jeffrey A. Fox.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 5, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was at the Hoover Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jesse Chaney, Jason Chaney, Jacob Estes, Douglas Mullins, Ron Fox, Charles Spicer, Jr., Charlie Jones, Clay Mays and Jim Hart.

Honorary Pallbearers were Carl Fox, Caleb Fox, Zach Conroy, Ryan Fox, Eric Holbrook, Shane Witmer, Charles Julian and Robert Allen.

Vermia F. McKinney, 90, of Miamisburg, Ohio, died on Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born August 7, 1927 in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of Elva and Mammie (Rawlins) Puckett. She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Beverley B. McKinney; daughters, Shelby (Ed) Ralston of Savannah, Georgia and Brenda S. (Lynn) Davis of Miamisburg; sons, Everett B. (Truneah) McKinney of Franklin and Elva B. (Sharon) McKinney of Miamisburg; brother, RC Puckett of Irvine, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Edna Puckett of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Sheila (David) Mitchell, Lori (TJ) Hutchinson, Ryan (Beth) Ralston, Heather (Dave) Oinos and Gina (Matt) Heitzman; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Michelle Lee McKinney; three brothers, four sisters and two half-sisters.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, Ohio, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 with Pastor Ed Ralston officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Butler and Warren County. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

James Gary “Redman” Stone 70 of Stanton died Sunday, July 1, 2018 at his residence. He was born October 1, 1947 in Richmond to the late James Roy and Lorraine Stone. He was a farmer, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, a Shriner, a member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Peacemakers M. C. of Richmond.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Allen Stone of Stanton, a son, Donnie Stone of Lexington, stepson Matthew Chaney of Stanton, stepdaughter Cari Allen and her husband Justin Rogers of Irvine, stepdaughter Michele Frederick of Lexington, five grandchildren, brother Larry Stone and wife Debra of Irvine, sister Rhonda Stone Childers and husband Mike of Irvine.

He was preceded by his parents James and Lorraine Stone, his first wife Pam Stone, and a brother Kenneth Stone. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tony Story and Bro. Bruce Tipton officiating.

Burial followed in the Rose Freeman Cemetery in Estill County. Pallbearers were Tim Freeman, Greg Brandenburg, Wes Sexton, Robbie Keeton, Ernie Faulkner, Bruce Tipton, Joe Woosley, Lowell Stone, Ronald Stone, Ron Tipton, Burnell Tipton, Tracy Tipton, Donnie Freeman, Lee D. Freeman, Elijah Freeman, Connor Childers, Charlie Harrison, Dewey Freeman, Phillip Freeman, Ray Moses and AJ Johnson.