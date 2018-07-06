Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Blood Drive

There will be a community blood drive on Saturday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. Walk-ins are also welcome. Donors will receive a patriotic shirt and will be entered in a drawing to win a new Toyota 4Runner.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Food Bank

The Estill County Community Food Bank will be accepting applications for participation in the Senior Citizen Nutrition Program on July 17th, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. at 514 Main Street in Ravenna. To qualify for this program you must be at least 60 years old, meet the income guidelines and not currently receiving a box from Senior Citizens. Your application must be on file before you can receive a box. Distribution will be on the third Tuesday of each month beginning August 21st at the above location. An example box may contain two cereals, two cans of fruit, four cans of vegetables, peanut butter, cheese, 24 ounces of meat, juice and pasta or rice.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

EAC Art/Drama Camp

There will be art and drama camp sponsored in partnership with the Estill Arts Council and River City Players. The camp will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, the week of July 23 – 27, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for children entering 2nd grade through having completed 5th grade. Registration will be held Monday, July 16th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Camp is limited to the first 30 children and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis with a $50 camp fee payable at registration. A limited number of scholarships are available upon written request. Professional artists will instruct the following art projects: Pottery, leather work, American Indian arts, mask making, jewelry/copper stamping and several other projects are planned. A professional drama instructor will present the basic elements of theater, literary (plot, dialogue, conflict), the technical needs (scenery, props, costume, makeup, lights, sound), and performance (character, movement, acting). Each child will have a half day of art and a half day of drama instruction daily. For more information contact: Mary Reed 723-4678, appcraft@windstream.net or Susan Hawkins 723-5755, susan.hawkins81@yahoo.com.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet again on July 10 and August 14, (the second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Food Bank Announcement

God’s Outreach will give out government food each Thursday and Friday at 1041 Winchester Road from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. You must sign up, so bring a picture ID with you. Estill County Community Food Bank will also give away donated food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 514 Main Street in Ravenna from 9 to 11:30-ish. If you need emergency donated food, contact your pastor, Kentucky Foothills, etc., who will put you in touch with the Estill County Community Food Bank. You can receive food from this program twice in a calendar year. YES, you can get food from both programs in the same month. You can receive food once from the government program (God’s Outreach) and twice from the donated food program (Estill County Community Food Bank).

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

Hospice Care Events

On Sat., July 7, from 7 to 9 p.m.: Sparrow Hawks (with Jerry & Leah Sparks) Benefit Concert at Berea Arena Theater, 1835 Big Hill Rd., Berea. Free admission but donations accepted. The recommended donation is $10 or whatever is affordable. All proceeds go to Hospice Care Plus in memory of Andy Blyth.

On Wed., July 25, 1 to 5 p.m.: Family Caregiving 101 at the Berea College Forestry Outreach Center at 2047 Big Hill Rd. Free for anyone who helps a loved one from time to time or full time due to underlying physical or cognitive conditions. Includes four sessions: coping with stress, practical tips, planning for the future, and honoring the wish to age in place. Also includes door prizes, resource packets, and free Caregiver Survival Kits for the first 10 guests. Best for family caregivers whose loved ones are NOT yet medically eligible for hospice care. Sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. For info, call 986-1500 or visit hospicecareplus.org.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Library Events

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Storytime Happenings

Summer is what is happening at Storytime. We will continue our Summer Feeding program this year. A free sack lunch will be available for children 0-18 years of age on Wednesdays and Fridays after Storytime, June 1st through July 27th. Come to Storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and join us for lunch after our stories. Remember that the Library will be closed for all normal activities on Wednesday, July 4th.

Summer Reading

Remember to Sign-up for our Summer Reading and Activity Tracker–Beanstack the web address http://estillcolibrary.beanstack.org We are a Summer Feeding site this summer. We are feeding each Wednesday and Friday at 11:15 a.m. to 12: 00 p.m. directly after Storytime.

This week’s Summer Reading Special Program

Each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., we will be having a special program for children of all ages and adults too. Thursday, July 5th at 1 p.m. Local Bee Keeper, Donna Crowe, will be here sharing her knowledge of bees and bee keeping. For any information about Summer Reading call 723-3030 or stop by the library.

Young Adult Book Club

Our Young Adult Book Club book for the month of July will be “The Looking Glass Wars” by Frank Beddor. This is a retelling of Alice in Wonderland. We have many different Alice-like things planned for our book club members. July 9th- Croquet on the Lawn, July 16th- “Mad” Hat Decorating, July 23rd- Showing of the Alice in Wonderland Movie. This is the version starring Kentucky Native, Johnny Depp. July 30th-”Mad Tea Party” and Book Discussion. This book club is for teens and we meet every Monday afternoon from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. You may check out a copy of the book anytime after July 2nd. Please contact Katelyn Fowler at the Estill County Public Library at 723-3030.

Monarch Fundraiser

There will be a Kentucky native plant fundraiser on July 7, 2018, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the large shelter house at Memorial Park, 223 Jefferson St. in Berea. There will be more than 300 native plants for sale, with 42 species and six species of KY milkweeds. All proceeds go to nonprofit MonarchWatch.org and other nature groups. Rain or Shine. Call 859.985.0309.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The next dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Retiree Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Verizon/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch on Tuesday, July 10, in Stanton, at 11:30 a.m. at Bruen’s. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Reunion – Class of 1959

The Estill County High School Class of 1959 will be meeting at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna on July 4th from 4 to 6 p.m. All staff and students are welcome. For more information, call Wanda Horn at 606-726-9163.

Reunion (Dewey-Willis)

The Dewey-Willis Reunion will be held on July 7, 2018 at the Ravenna Choo-Choo Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Glenna Fields 606-723-9761.

Reunion (Tipton)

The descendants of Albert and Armilda (Patrick) Tipton Family Reunion has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 11 at noon on Tipton Ridge Mountain. Everyone bring a covered dish.

Save The Date

The ECHS Class of 1978 reunion will be on August 4, 2018 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Gilliams in Richmond. A group picture will be taken at 9 p.m. Faculty is also invited. There will be a $10 cover charge for room and appetizers. Additional food and drinks are available. Contact Cindy Arvin Robinson at 606-975-5870 or Charles Royalty at 859-948-9288 or visit ECHS 1978 Facebook page.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club will have its meeting on Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. The program will be a “Silver Pendant” demonstration by Brian Booth. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.