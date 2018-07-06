Gospel Meeting

Crystal Church of Christ, at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, will have a gospel meeting on July 8 through July 13. Sunday morning Bible study is at 10 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m.; Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Danny McKibbin. On Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., the speaker will be Josh McKibbin.

Gospel Singing

There will be a Gospel Singing featuring The Webb Family Singers from Berea at House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Rd, Irvine on July 14 at 6:00 pm. Refreshments will be served after the singing. Everyone welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

New Bethel Homecoming

New Bethel Baptist Church #2 on Barnes Mt. will be having Homecoming on Sunday, July 8, starting at 11 a.m. Brother Kevin Chaney will bring the message, and the Praise Singers will be singing. Pastor William Durbin and the congregation welcome everyone.

Revival

The Stacy Lane Community Church of God will be in revival Thursday, July 28 thru August 1 with Evangelist Kelly Blankenship and music by “Faith in Grace Singers”. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and all are welcome. For more information call 606-975-8209.

Mt. Carmel

Mt. Carmel Christian Church near Ravenna will have Vacation Bible School, “Welcome to Who’sville!” from July 11 to 13, beginning Wed. night at 6 p.m. and Thursday & Fri. nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Our VBS is for elementary age youth. Please call 606-726-9342.

Providence

Baptist Church

There will be Vacation Bible School on July 8 through 13 at Providence Baptist Church located at 1115 Winston Rd. VBS will last from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for everyone from birth to adults. It’s time to gear up for the big game! Game On, VBS. Hope to see you there! Call 859-582-7856 for a ride, or 859-248-2574 or 859-582-8599 with any questions.

Ravenna Church of God

Ravenna Church of God will be having Vacation Bible School from July 16 through July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly. The Theme is “Rolling River Rampage.” Join us for a week of great fun and learning at Vacation Bible School. Snacks will be provided each night. Brad & Desiree Brinegar, youth pastors, and the church invite any children to come join us. For further information call 723-2898.

Sandhill Christian

Sandhill Christian Church will be having vacation Bible school from July 9 to 13. The theme is “Game On.” It lasts from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. All are welcome.

Waco Nazarene

Waco Church of the Nazarene will host “Shipwrecked” VBS on July 11-14, Wednesday through Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be games, crafts, Bible stories and supper. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be a “water fun day” with waterslide INFLATABLES. All are welcome.