Photos submitted

Austin Dunn, above, was recently diagnosed with two types of cancer. Friends and family have organized several fundraisers to help Austin make the trip to Boston or Texas, the only two places with facilities that treat his type of cancer. At right, Meredith Hardy and Alaina Thomas help with a road block.

By Susan Lynch

CV&T Contributor

A former Estill County Engineer Baseball player has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Estill County native Austin Dunn is currently battling not one but two types of cancer.

Dunn graduated from Estill County High School in 2017. He is 18 years old.

What started out as a severe headache and vision issues quickly turned into a nightmare for Dunn and his friends and family. Doctors found tumors on Dunn’s brain in late May of this year.

Shortly after the discovery, another tumor was located in his nasal cavity. This tumor was identified as NUT Midline Carcinoma. NUT is a very aggressive cancer that most commonly occurs in the neck and head region. There are currently only two hospitals that specialize in the types of cancer Dunn is facing and they are in Boston and Texas.

The family is currently at U.K. hospital waiting for a transfer to one of these locations. The cost of staying in the hospital and traveling back and forth adds up quickly. Dunn’s family and friends have been working non-stop to ease that burden for Austin’s family. His mother, Kim Dunn, was formerly a teacher in the Estill County school system.

Friends and Dunn’s former baseball teammates have already organized several fundraisers and a road block. T-shirts can also be purchased, thanks to photographer Nelson Benton. Those can be ordered at Looking Fancy hair salon on Richmond Rd. from Kristi Crowe. Seven dollars from each shirt goes directly to the family.

The Citizens Guaranty Bank has an account set up in Autsin’s name for ayone who would like to donate.