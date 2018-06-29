Alonzo “Buddy” Baber of Pensacola, died on Friday, June 22, 2018. An Estill County native, Buddy was born in 1921, to the late William “Bill” F. Baber and Cora Wise Baber. He was a man of honor serving our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, aboard the USS North Carolina. He relocated his family to Pensacola, FL in 1954 where he eventually retired from the CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. He enjoyed life, loved traveling and was an excellent cook. Most importantly, Buddy loved the Lord and was a man of prayer.

Buddy is survived by the love of his life, Mary Kathleen Miller Baber and their son, Danny Dale Baber of Pensacola. Other survivors include a brother; Bill Baber, Irvine, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, L. J. “John” Baber; two sisters, Eva Lou Baber Dawes and Beulah Baber; and an infant brother, Jesse.

Services will be held at the Lewis-Abner Funeral Home in Irvine, KY. Please contact the funeral home at 606-723-2151 for visitation and service times. Burial will follow in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Argene F. Benton, age 88, of Cherry Street in Irvine, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born August 1, 1929 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Park Wade and Lura Winkle Fowler. She was a retired employee of the Estill County Board of Education and a member of the Eastern Star. She attended the White Oak Church of God and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas “Tommy” Benton and their daughter, Mary Clay Benton. She is survived by three sisters: Mildred Cox, Bobbie Sue Aines, and Charlotte Roberts, all of Estill County, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Farmer.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 16, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Matthew Marshall and Bro. Donnie Watson. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Warren Combs, Gary Beeler, Matthew Woolery, Clay Combs, Juda Short, and John Duvall. Honorary Pallbearers were Dustin Beeler, Hunter Woolery, and Conner Combs.

Lyle Jeffery Elliott age 61, of Jacquelin Court in Irvine died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born June 2, 1957 in Connorsville, Indiana and was the son of Charles Lane and Ina Jewell Elliott. He was a Trane Company employee and attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a United States Marine veteran and a member of the American Legion. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his wife, Donna Faye Freeman Elliott; one step-son, Joseph Case, Jr. of Irvine; one sister, Lisa (Donald) Noble of Irvine; three brothers: Steve (Wanda) Elliott, of Stanford, Mark Elliott of Irvine, and David (Jennifer) Elliott of Irvine, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was at the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Military honors were performed by the American Legion.

Pallbearers were Aaron Elliott, Trenton Elliott, Eddie Crawley, Dave Freeman, Bethany Noble and Harold Freeman.

Kenneth Ray McKinney, age 64, of Eighth Street in Ravenna died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. He was born June 6, 1954 in Estill County and was the son of the late Hurley McKinney and Jeannette Stevens. He was a truck driver with Swift and a member of the First Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Ellen Brantley McKinney; two daughters: Ashley Jean Oliver and Kendra (Anthony) Carpenter of Estill County; two sisters: Charlotte (Fred) Webb and Janice Hoover of Estill County, one brother: Roger McKinney of Jefferson County, and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Adams and Brenda Shouse.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg Humpert. Burial was at the Stephens Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Fred Webb, Gary Sparks, Anthony Carpenter, Jonathon Jelley, Billy Coffey and Dan McKinney.

Stephen Dwight Rison, age 48, of Rison Circle in Irvine died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born February 27, 1970 in Estill County and was the son of Mary Stella Horn Rison and the late Dwight Rison. He was an employee of Okonite and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill Co. all his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include several aunts and uncles and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Earl and Rachel Rison and Leonard and Fannie B. Horn.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Merle Travis. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Terry Horn, Ed Tipton, Darren Rison, Kevin Bryant, Eric Smith and Don Paul McIntosh. Honorary Pallbearers were Jeff Sparks and Willie Dixon.

Edwin Rose, age 85, of Estill County died Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. He was born January 19, 1933 in Bourbon County and was the son of the late Lewis and Lucy Horn Rose. He was a retired farmer and masonry contractor and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eva Alexander Rose, one daughter: Virginia (Rick) Hunt of Estill County; one brother: David (Doris) Rose of Harrison County; one brother-in-law: Bill (Ann) Freeman, and a special nephew, Harold Freeman.

He was preceded in death by four sisters: Eudell Williamson, Irene Freeman, Ailene Vance and Lillian Walton, and one brother, Shirley Rose.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ronald Lutes. Burial was at the Amos Richardson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dwight Evans, Dale Edwards, Bobby Willis, Dan Rose, Harold Freeman & Billy Freeman.

Honorary Pallbearers were Troy Rose, Larry Clements, and Bill Freeman.