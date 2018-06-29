Gospel Meeting

Crystal Church of Christ, at 100 Beattyville Rd., Ravenna, will have a gospel meeting on July 8 through July 13. Sunday morning Bible study is at 10 a.m.; worship service is at 11 a.m.; Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Danny McKibbin. On Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., the speaker will be Josh McKibbin.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

New Bethel Baptist

New Bethel Baptist Church #2 on Barnes Mt. Will be having church services on Saturday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m. Bro. Ralph Farmer will be the preacher. Pastor Durbin and congregation welcome everyone.

Prayer Service

Bound by drugs or alcohol?

Body of Christ Ministries will be having a community prayer service for all those bound by drugs or alcohol. Friday, June 29th from 7 to 9 p.m., 58 River Drive, Irvine. We welcome everyone to come and pray. Please join us.

Revival

The Stacy Lane Community Church of God will be in revival Thursday, July 28 thru August 1 with Evangelist Kelly Blankenship and music by “Faith in Grace Singers”. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and all are welcome. For more information call 606-975-8209.

Irvine First

Baptist Church

Irvine First Baptist Church located at 351 Broadway will be having Bible School from Sunday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 27, from 6 to 8:30 each night. For more information, call 859-358-6938.

Have A New

Kid By Friday

It’s Vacation Bible School for Mom and Dad! In conjunction with VBS at Calvary Baptist Church, the Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy & Parenting is offering parents the opportunity to “Have a New Kid by Friday”! Parenting Coach, Beth Kirby, will be your host for the Center, and lead the group.

In his video series by the same name, Dr. Kevin Leman will show you how to change your child’s attitude, behavior and character in just 5 days. An internationally known psychologist, radio and TV personality and speaker, he has taught and entertained audiences worldwide with his wit and commonsense psychology. Dr. Leman has written more than 35 books and produced numerous videos on marriage, parenting, blended families and single parenting, that are used in thousands of churches and schools.

Bring the kids out to ‘Shipwrecked VBS’, June 24-28 at 6 p.m., and join the grown-ups for some witty and fun learning time of your own. Check out ‘Shipwrecked VBS’ on Calvary’s Facebook page to pre-register. Hope to see you there!

Providence

Baptist Church

There will be Vacation Bible School on July 8 through 13 at Providence Baptist Church located at 1115 Winston Rd. VBS will last from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be classes for everyone from birth to adults. It’s time to gear up for the big game! Game On, VBS. Hope to see you there! Call 859-582-7856 for a ride, or 859-248-2574 or 859-582-8599 with any questions.