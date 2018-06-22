Argene F. Benton, age 88, of Cherry Street in Irvine, died on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born August 1, 1929 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Park Wade and Lura Winkle Fowler. She was a retired employee of the Estill County Board of Education and a member of the Eastern Star. She attended the White Oak Church of God and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas “Tommy” Benton and their daughter, Mary Clay Benton. She is survived by three sisters: Mildred Cox, Bobbie Sue Aines, and Charlotte Roberts, all of Estill County, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Farmer.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 16, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Matthew Marshall and Bro. Donnie Watson. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Warren Combs, Gary Beeler, Matthew Woolery, Clay Combs, Juda Short, and John Duvall. Honorary Pallbearers were Dustin Beeler, Hunter Woolery, and Conner Combs.

Raymond Fike, age 63, of Sealy Road in Indianapolis, Indiana died on Friday, June 8, 2018, at his home following a short illness. He was born August 10, 1954 in Estill County and was the son of the late Glendon and Lula Johnson Fike. He was the owner of the Looking Glass and had lived in Indiana most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn McConnell Fike. He is survived by a daughter, Angela Fike of Indiana; three sisters: Jean Hopeck of Florida, Charlotte Bruce of Indiana, and Lisa Jones of Indiana; three brothers: Glen Fike of Indiana, Lester Fike of Ohio, and Tim Fike of Indiana; four grandchildren: Blaze Fike, Cazee Austin, Cohen Austin and Sierra Austin.

He was preceded in death by one son, Raymond Alan Fike, one sister, Linda Miller, and one brother, Sammy Fike.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, June 12, at 12 p.m. at the Cane Springs Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Blaze Fike, Cazee Austin, Cohen Austin, Casey Fike, Luster Fike and Matt Fike.

Mary Elizabeth Hardy, age 90, of Hardy Road in Irvine died on Monday, June 11, 2018, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 30, 1928 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elihue and Hallie Kirby. She was a homemaker and member of the Crystal Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Hardy. She is survived by a daughter: Mildred (Carlos) Townsend of Estill Co.; two sons: Kiser (Mary Lou) Hardy of Estill Co. and Leo Hardy of Estill Co. a brother: Lewis Kirby of Estill Co.; ten grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters; Patsy Luster, and Mary Lois Hardy; one son, Arnold Hardy, one grandchild, Donnie Luster; four sisters: Alverta Ashcraft, Mattie Walters, Maggie Hardy, Chaney Riddell and four brothers; Joe, Hugh Jr., Mid and Robert Kirby.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Tony Riddell. Burial was at the Hardy Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Crouch, Eric Thomas, T.J. Luster, Robbie Tipton, Scotty Tipton, Cameron Townsend, and Ryan Sparks

Honorary Pallbearers were her great-grandchildren.