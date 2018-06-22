Irvine First Baptist Church

Irvine First Baptist Church located at 351 Broadway will be having Bible School from Sunday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 27, from 6 to 8:30 each night. For more information, call 859-358-6938.

One Day VBS

There will be a one day Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams Memorial Baptist Church, 402 Poplar Street, Ravenna, Ky. All are welcome!

Have A New Kid By Friday

It’s Vacation Bible School for Mom and Dad! In conjunction with VBS at Calvary Baptist Church, the Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy & Parenting is offering parents the opportunity to “Have a New Kid by Friday”! Parenting Coach, Beth Kirby, will be your host for the Center, and lead the group.

In his video series by the same name, Dr. Kevin Leman will show you how to change your child’s attitude, behavior and character in just 5 days. An internationally known psychologist, radio and TV personality and speaker, he has taught and entertained audiences worldwide with his wit and commonsense psychology. Dr. Leman has written more than 35 books and produced numerous videos on marriage, parenting, blended families and single parenting, that are used in thousands of churches and schools.

Bring the kids out to ‘Shipwrecked VBS’, June 24-28 at 6 p.m., and join the grown-ups for some witty and fun learning time of your own. Check out ‘Shipwrecked VBS’ on Calvary’s Facebook page to pre-register. Hope to see you there!