Whitney Elizabeth Berryman, age 29, of Lexington Road in Richmond, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness.

She was born March 8, 1989 in Montgomery County and was the daughter of Jeff Berryman and the late Jamie Bowling Grubb. She was a former employee of European Motors and had lived in Madison County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her father include: a daughter: Kendall Elene Johnson of Estill Co.; a son: Jace Carter Gerald of Madison Co.; her grandparents: Jimmy Bowling of Fayette Co. and Patricia Noe of Estill Co.; Irene Bell of Estill Co.; her great-grandparents: Edna Spivey of Estill Co. and Lena Wilson of Estill Co.; a sister: Leandrea Berryman of Estill Co.; two brothers: Blake Grubb of Madison Co. and Jeffery Berryman of Estill Co., and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Rob Taylor. Burial was at the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Steven Sexton, Tony Webb, Jason Bowling, Logan Reed, Blake Grubb, Tommy Walden. Jace Gerald was an honorary pallbearer.

George Jordan, Jr., age 74, of Racetrack Road in Irvine, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born August 2, 1943 in Estill Co. and was the son of the late George, Sr. and Olga Means Jordan. He was a farmer and attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church. He had lived in Estill Co. most of his life.

He is survived by six sons: Jeff Jordan of Irvine, Danny Jordan of Irvine, Edward Jordan of Lexington, Mark Jordan of Irvine, Tony Jordan of Clay City, Jason Jordan of Irvine; two sisters: Mary Kirby of Irvine, Peggy Powell of Clay City; three brothers: James Jordan of Owensville, Tommy Jordan of Beattyville, and Patrick Jordan of Beattyville; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his former spouse Minnie Jordan of Clay City.

He was preceded in death by three sisters; Brenda Jordan, Carolyn Jordan, Betty Shuler and one brother, Jerry Jordan.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ronald Gene Johns. Burial was at the Stevens Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Ratliff, Michael Ratliff, Jr., Mitchell Ratliff, Ricky Shuler, James Jordan, Shawn Kirby, Thomas Jordan and Anthony Brooks.

Aaron Kieth “Blue” Mays, 39 of McKee, son of Yvonne Ruth Mays and the late Hershel D. Mays was born July 2, 1978 in Madison County and died on May 24, 2018 at his home in McKee.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Traci Ann Ross Mays; two sons: Zachary Ryan Mays of McKee and Braydon Charlie Mays of McKee; one daughter, Amber Cheyenne Mays of Paris; two sisters: Andrea Rae Vance of McKee and Kimberly Angel of Radcliff; four brothers: Denny Mays of Beattyville, Harold Mays of Kodak, Tennessee, Scott Mays of Beattyville and Gary Mays of Paint Lick, and by his grandmother, Myrtle Brandenburg of Beattyville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Cecil Mays and three brothers: Mike Mays, Larry Joe Mays Sr. and Larry Joe Mays Jr.

Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 29th at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee. Burial followed at Gray Cemetery.

Lois Jean Harrison, age 65, of Bradley Drive in Richmond died Monday, June 4, 2018, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 24, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the daughter of Anna Lois Smith Arvin and the late Charles Paul Arvin. She was a former employee of Carhartt, Inc. and JCPenney. She attended the South Irvine Pentecostal Church of God and had lived in Estill Co. most of her life. Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband: Randall Steve Harrison; four sisters: Phyllis Rawlins of Irvine, Wanda (Steve) Elliott of Stanford, Elaine (Ricky) Teagarden of Berea; Brenda (Bill) Aldridge of Irvine; two brothers: Gary (Becky) Arvin of Winchester, and Paul Dwayne “Bird” (Monica) Arvin of Irvine. Harrison also has several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Frank Foster and Bro. Phillip Smith. Burial was at the South Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dick Newton, Scott Coltrain, Willis Estes, Gary Arvin, Colby Arvin, Bird Arvin, Caden Arvin and Chad Aldridge. Vincent Harrison was an honorary pallbearer.

Christina Marcum, age 40, of Baumstark Road in Waco, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018. She was born December 28, 1977 in Estill County and was the daughter of Farris Marcum and Mildred Hobbs Moore.

She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband Jeff Clark; a daughter: Briana Nicole Marcum of Estill County; a son: Derek Wayne Hisel of Estill County; two sisters: Rhonda Gail Marcum of Madison Co. and Annette Moore of Estill Co.; three brothers: Farrell Marcum of Estill Co., Farris Glynn Marcum of Estill Co. and Tony Marcum of Indiana.

Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at the Marcum Cemetery by Bro. Randy Marcum. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Jason Dixon, Farris Marcum, Tony Marcum, Floyd Moore and Randy Marcum.

Jeweldean Young, age 74, of Leighton Road in Irvine died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born February 18, 1944 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dillard and Daisy Canter Newton. She was a retired Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center employee and a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Young. She is survived by three Daughters: Wilma Miller, Evelina Young and Shirley Stevens, all of Estill County; one son, Frankie S. (Tammy) Young of Estill Co.; two sisters, Annie Berryman of Estill Co. and Rosetta Barnes of Louisville; two Brothers, Shelby Newton and Manford Newton, both of Estill County, eleven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Virginia Lee Young, two sisters; Farrell Jean Newton and Christine Hopper, and five brothers; Ed, George, Jimmy, Odell, and Junior Newton.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Orvel Hisel. Burial was at the Dunn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Henry, Joshua Henry, Ryan Young, Anthony McKinney, Braiden Stevens and Scott Young

Gary Leon Horn, age 67, of Lee Court in Richmond, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at the Baptist Health in Richmond. He was born June 4, 1950 in Estill County, the son of the late Roy and Mary Roberts Horn. He was a retired IBM employee and a former member of the United States Army Reserves. He had lived in Madison County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Faulconer Horn; daughter, Lori Ann Horn of Nicholasville; two sons, Gary W. Horn of Irvine and Jason Horn of Richmond; two sisters: Wanda (the late Tommy) Rhodus of Lexington and Effie (Carl) Rayburn of North Carolina; two brothers: Larry (Bessie) Horn of Irvine and Harry Glenn Horn of Lexington as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Joyce Courtney and Beverly Horn.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 5, 11 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Greene. Burial was at the Roberts Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Rhodus, Tom Rhodus, Kevin Horn, Larry “Buddy” Horn, Lance Horn, Marko Foster

Honorary Pallbearers were Greg Rayburn, Vernon Courtney, Timmy Parker, Dustin Parker.