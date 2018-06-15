American Legion Helping Hands

Help us help Helping Hands at American Legion Post 79, events now until June 30. Please bring a can of food to help children for the summer. Each non-perishable item that you bring you will get your name put in a hat for a prize valued at $50 or more. Winner will be drawn June 30 at the car show.

Annual Car & Bike Show

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout will be Saturday, June 30. Car and Bike registration is $15, Model cars $2 per entry, PinUp entry is free. For more information please call Miss Ima Jean at 859-749-2489 or Kim Richardson at 606-975-5165.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Board Of Health

The Estill County Taxing District Board of Health meeting will be on June 20 at 12 noon at Michaels Restaurant in Ravenna.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military anywhere in the world during the Korean War era (June 27, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955) and/or Vietnam War era (Feb, 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975 for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam; otherwise Aug. 5, 1964 – May 7, 1975 for all others). If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Chamberlain Reunion

The annual family reunion of France Marion and Margaret Ann Webb Chamberlain will be at the Ravenna National Guard Armory on Sunday, June 24, at 1 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.

Class of 1968

The Estill County High School Class of 1968 will hold their 50th reunion on Saturday June 30, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant, Ravenna, KY. A buffet style meal will be available for $15 per person including gratuity. For further info Contact Betty Arvin Young at 606-723-7516 or Betty Allen Brooks at 606-723-9443 or e-mail byoung505@outlook.com.

County Fair Pageants

Miss Estill County Fair Beauty Pageants are scheduled for Saturday, June 30th. Applications are now available @https://www.estillcountyagriculturalfair.com. You will be able to pay your entry fee through this website also. Applications must be scanned along with birth certificate and emailed back to the email address listed on the application. Miss Estill County Open Beauty Contest – Ages 16-21 – Entry Fee $45; Miss Estill County; Open Teen Beauty Contest – Ages 13-15 – Entry Fee $40; Miss Estill County Pre-Teen Pageant (Closed) – Ages 8-12 – Entry Fee $30. Entry deadline for all three pageants is Friday, June 29, 2018, 4 p.m. Any questions or for more information contact Gina Flynn (606) 975-5851, gina.flynn@estill.kyschools.us or Tammy Cole (859) 582-2695,tammy.cole@powell.kyschools.us .

Estill Art Council

On Saturday, June 16th, The Estill Arts Council will be holding its annual meeting at Wisemantown Methodist Church pavilion at 6:30 p.m. The meal will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meat and drinks will be provided by the Estill Arts Council. Please bring a side dish or dessert. At 7:30 p.m. we will begin our Show and Tell. If you are a current Estill Arts Council member or just a resident artist that would like to show us your artist talent, please share your talent with us! If you are interested in becoming part of the Estill Arts Council or want more information about this event, please contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet again on July 10 and August 14, (the second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference. (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

ECHS Class of 1970 Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 Reunion will be Saturday, June 30, beginning at 2 p.m., at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All teachers and staff of Class of 1969 and 1971 are welcome. Plrease RSVP by June 20. Everyone will pay for their own meal. For more information, contact Linda at (859) 588-2904 or email @ linda233@rocketmail.com .

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Food Bank/God’s Outreach

Effective June 1, 2018, the Estill County Food Bank will be absorbed by God’s Outreach. Mr. Anthony Lowry is director. In Estill County they are located at the Right Place (1041 Winchester Road). Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from 9 to 12 a.m. Susan Dick and all the volunteers at the Estill County Community Food Bank would like to thank everyone (churches, organizations and individuals) in Estill County for your support with food, money, time and prayers helping us to feed your hungry family, friends and neighbors. It has been our honor to be your hands and feet in this mission.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club will host a “First Day of Summer Tea” on Thursday, June 21 at noon. It will be in the pavilion at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church to celebrate the beginning of summer. The linens, silverware, and china will set the mood to be treated for an elegant ladies’ tea set in a garden atmosphere. Proceeds will go toward the Garden Club’s “Monarch Butterfly Garden/Outdoor Classroom” at West Irvine Intermediate School. Tickets will be $10. Contact Francine Bonny, Club President, if interested in joining the club or attending the tea. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.

4-H encourages “Adopt-a Camper”

The Estill County 4-H would like to encourage the community to “Adopt-a-Camper” this year. For a $60 donation, you can help send a local child to 4-H Camp this summer. This is a great opportunity for you to help enrich the lives of local children. Remember, all donations are tax deductible. For more information on how to donate, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

GED

The GED learning center will be open the entire month of June. GED Graduation is June 22. Join us!Call 723-7323.

Kiwanis Club Of Irvine- Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. B. Williams will present the program on the Irvine Municipal Utilities. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Law Enforement Memorial Ceremony

Respect. Honor. Remember. Let us as a community come together to remember those who have died in the line of duty. Also, let us honor those who are currently serving our community. You are invited to attend the upcoming Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony 2018 on Thursday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Courthouse in Irvine.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Little Mister and Miss Sign Ups

Applications are now available for the Little Mister and Miss Estill County Pageant and Baby Show @https://www.estillcountyagriculturalfair.com. Also, on the website you will find the questionnaire for Little Mister & Miss. The Little Mister and Miss Pageant is open to boys and girls ages 5-7. The pageant will be held on June 30, 2018 at the Estill County Fairgrounds at 1 P.M. in the Exhibit Hall. You may also register at the practice for the Little Mister and Miss Pageant on Friday night, June 29th at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Bring your $10 entry fee and entry form from the newspaper or the website. The Baby Show will be on Tuesday night, July 3rd, at 7 p.m. Ages range from birth up to 4 years old. Pre-registration sites and times for the baby show will be at the fairgrounds on Saturday, June 30th from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday, July 2nd from 1 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, July 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. The $10 entry fee for each contest can also be paid through the website. If you register for the baby show through the website, you will get your entry number night of the show. All contestants must be Estill County residents which means your residential home falls within the Estill County lines. For further information contact Tammy Cole (859-582-2695) or (606-723-4326), Eidy Hall (859-582-7090), Susan Lay (606-726-9989) or Cheryl Stepp (606-723-8546).

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Operation Bobcat Health Clinic

The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Military’s reserve forces, in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Local Government and the Kentucky Air National Guard, present Operation Bobcat Medical IRT. These clinics will provide medical screenings, dental exams, and optical exams at no cost to the patient. The Clinic will take place on June 15-24, 2018 at the Estill County High School Hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m. First come, first served. Ages 2 through adult. No proof of insurance or ID needed.

Save The Date

The ECHS Class of 1978 reunion will be on August 4, 2018 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Gilliams in Richmond. A group picture will be taken at 9 p.m. Faculty is also invited. There will be a $10 cover charge for room and appetizers. Additional food and drinks are available. Contact Cindy Arvin Robinson at 606-975-5870 or Charles Royalty at 859-948-9288 or visit ECHS 1978 Facebook page.

Storytime Happenings

Summer is what is happening at Storytime. We will continue our Summer Feeding program this. A free sack lunch will be available for children 0-18 years of age on Wednesdays and Fridays after Storytime June 1st through July 27th. Come to Storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and join us for lunch after our stories and fun. This year, adults are allowed to bring a sack lunch from home to enjoy some quality time with their child.

Summer Reading

Remember to Sign-up for our Summer Reading and Activity Tracker–Beanstack the web address http://estillcolibrary.beanstack.org. We are a Summer Feeding site this summer. We are feeding each Wednesday and Friday at 11:15 a.m. directly after Storytime. Thursday, June 14th at 1 p.m. we will be hosting our local Dulcimer Group. They will show us about the dulcimer and sing some familiar songs with us. For any information about Summer Reading call 723-3030 or stop by the library.

Tipton Reunion

The descendants of Albert and Armilda (Patrick) Tipton will be having their annual family reunion on Saturday, June 23, at noon. The reunion will be held on Tipton Ridge Mountain behind Neal Tipton’s old place. Bring a covered dish and enjoy the day!

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.