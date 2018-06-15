Estill Ministerial Association

The next meeting of the Estill County Ministerial Association will be June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

New Bethel Baptist

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Barnes Mt. will be having a singing Saturday June 16th at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be the Watson Family. Refreshments will follow the service. Everyone is welcome.

Providence Baptist Church Cruise-In

Providence Baptist Church will host their first annual cruise-in on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All years, makes and models of vehicles, including motorcycles, are welcome. There will be live music and inflatables for the kids, as well as games and prizes. Food will be served also. The church is located at 1115 Winston Rd. For more information, call 270-922-8575.

White Oak Singing

White Oak Church of God will host a singing on June 16 at 7 p.m. The Singing Echoes from Cleveland, Tenn. will be the featured singers. The pastor and congregation invite everyone to attend.