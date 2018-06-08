Because of the threat of rain, this year’s graduation ceremony took place inside the Estill County High School gym.

As seniors lined up outside before entering the gymnasium, they released green balloons in honor of Russell Morris III, a student in the class of 2018 who lost his life earlier this year. A moment of silence was also observed for Russell during the ceremony. His parents accepted his diploma.

“While most parents watched as their children got ready for graduation and helped them with their cap and gowns, we received Russell’s with his diploma,” wrote Letisha Willis Morris, Russell’s step-mom on her Facebook wall. “I was so proud of the Class of 2018. Thank you so much for remembering our son and your classmate, Russell Morris III,” Morris said.