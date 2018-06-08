On 28 April 2018, Delores “Dee” June Huddleston Ashcraft died peacefully at home surrounded by beloved daughters, in St. Charles, Missouri. Born 9 February 1932 in Irvine, she was the daughter of Leetha Tuttle Huddleston and Maynard Brance Huddleston. Dee now joins her husband of 66 years and the love of her life, Francis Marion “Ez” Ashcraft, in the eternal life-after-life.Although they moved from Kentucky to California, France, Utah, Illinois, Florida and Missouri, the “Bluegrass State” was always home. Watching the Kentucky Derby each year is a tradition that continues! Surviving Dee are her daughters, Karen Ashcraft Hoffmann (Mike West), Frankie Richardson (Max), Terry Vernon (Ritch), and Deborah Clarkson (Dan). She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving her are her two sisters, Annabelle McIntosh of Irvine, and Marylou Arnold of Xenia, Ohio. Also, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Geneva Sparks Huddleston of Richmond and her sister-in-law, Beverly Thompson of Ravenna.Additionally she is survived by her half-siblings, Cissy Hughes of Jamestown TN, Maryann Kennedy of Kingston TN, Royce Huddleston of Allardt TN and David Huddleston of Jamestown TN. Dee’s memorial service will be held 15 June 2018 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband on the anniversary of their wedding day. Family may be contacted for more informationOn 28 April 2018, Delores “Dee” June Huddleston Ashcraft died peacefully at home surrounded by beloved daughters, in St. Charles, Missouri. Born 9 February 1932 in Irvine, she was the daughter of Leetha Tuttle Huddleston and Maynard Brance Huddleston. Dee now joins her husband of 66 years and the love of her life, Francis Marion “Ez” Ashcraft, in the eternal life-after-life.Although they moved from Kentucky to California, France, Utah, Illinois, Florida and Missouri, the “Bluegrass State” was always home. Watching the Kentucky Derby each year is a tradition that continues! Surviving Dee are her daughters, Karen Ashcraft Hoffmann (Mike West), Frankie Richardson (Max), Terry Vernon (Ritch), and Deborah Clarkson (Dan). She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving her are her two sisters, Annabelle McIntosh of Irvine, and Marylou Arnold of Xenia, Ohio. Also, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Geneva Sparks Huddleston of Richmond and her sister-in-law, Beverly Thompson of Ravenna.Additionally she is survived by her half-siblings, Cissy Hughes of Jamestown TN, Maryann Kennedy of Kingston TN, Royce Huddleston of Allardt TN and David Huddleston of Jamestown TN. Dee’s memorial service will be held 15 June 2018 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband on the anniversary of their wedding day. Family may be contacted for more information.

Clarence Scott Miller, age 88, of Irvine, KY, died Sunday May 27, 2018. Mr. Miller was born August 20, 1929 in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Frank and Kettie Miller. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Bettie Miller, his father Frank Miller, his mother and stepfather, Kettie and Emile Emond, and his brother Francis Green Miller. Clarence graduated from Irvine High School in 1947. He met the love of his life Eva Faye McGee, and they married October 5, 1950. He and Eva lived in Irvine throughout his life, except during his service in the Marines as a sergeant during the Korean War from 1950 – 1952 when they were at Camp Pendleton, California, followed by some time in Dayton Ohio, and when he attended the University of Dayton to study electrical engineering. Clarence’s family had several local businesses to include providing television cable service through Irvine Community Television, a local restaurant/high school hangout known as the Eagles Nest and Miller’s Inc., a coin operated vending business. Clarence also worked for the State of Kentucky as operations manager for the Mountain Parkway for a period of time. He continued the coin operated machine business until his retirement in 1992. Clarence became captivated by the magic bug at a young age after seeing several great magicians perform. This inspired a lifelong passion to invent, entertain and build his own magic. He became a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians in 1948. In 1989 Clarence served as President of Ring 198 of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, in Lexington, KY. In November 2003, his colleagues presented him with a beautifully handcrafted wooden wand and case for his dedication and hard work in the world of magic. In 2009 he received the prestigious Order of Merlin award from the International Brotherhood of Magicians. In addition to designing and creating numerous magical illusions, Clarence regularly shared the joy of magic, providing volunteer performances for children in many settings, and also mentored many young magicians. After years of making magic, a book “Magic by Miller” was written and published in November 2015 detailing the life and magic of Clarence. The book was overwhelmingly recognized by his colleagues, including world famous magician and Kentucky native, Lance Burton, who wrote the foreword for the book. Clarence is survived by his wife Eva, of Irvine, his daughter Emily Feeback and her husband Michael, of Maryville, TN, his grandson Ian Feeback, also of Irvine, and many beloved nephews and nieces. Clarence was a member of Church of our Savior Episcopal Church in Richmond, KY. As he wished, Clarence was cremated and his ashes will be interred at a later date. A gathering of family and friends was held at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home in Irvine on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., and a memorial service followed at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Carol Ruthven officiating. The family suggests donations in Clarence’s memory to Hospice Care Plus of Berea KY, or Church of our Savior, Richmond KY.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Toler Funeral Home in Irvine for Alice “Louise” Riddell. Louise died peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter’s residence on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after a long illness. Louise was born in Estill County to Marion and Stella Newkirk Stamper. For many years, Louise called Irvine, Kentucky home, where she shared many memories with her husband Edward Ray of 51 years until they moved to Lafayette, Louisiana in 2007. During her life she was a homemaker and mother of two children. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Irvine for many years and as an accomplished artist, painted the baptistery mural as a gift to the church. At Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia, Louisiana, she was active in the American-Belarusian Relief Organization (ABRO) and sponsored Belarusian children in her home for six weeks each summer. The time away from their radiation-contaminated home gave their bodies a chance to recuperate and gave her the opportunity to share God’s word with them. Louise retired from Irvine Health Center and began enjoying painting in various art mediums full-time. Louise always had a great love for kids of all ages and made them feel welcome and loved in her home. Her children remember her laughter and love of family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melanie Hutchinson and husband, Hal, of New Iberia, Louisiana; her son, Dennis Riddell and wife Sherry of Seminole, Florida; five grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Riddell; Christine (Zeke) Fraley, Nathalie and Ashley Hutchinson; three great grandchildren, McKinley and Londyn Fraley and Greyson Hutchinson. Also, Carrie Mirray Smallwood, who was always loved as a second daughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Stella Newkirk Stamper, her husband; Edward Ray Riddell and three sisters, Faye Patrick, Betty Jean Jones, and Vivian Crowe; two half-brothers, Tracy and Ray Stamper; one half-sister, Viola “Oad” Stamper. Pallbearers were Nathan Riddell, Damir Siahkoohi, David Jones, Ronnie Jones, Tim Crowe, Doug Johnson, Bill Todd and Charles Robert Asher. Honorary pallbearers were Hal Hutchinson, Karim Siahkoohi, and Wayne Johnson. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all who provided emotional and spiritual support throughout Louise’s illness and death. They especially wish to thank Hospice of Acadiana. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette or Salem Baptist Church in Irvine, Kentucky

Leonard Gene Crank, age 52, of Broadway in Irvine died Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born August 4, 1965 in Estill County and was the son of the late Leonard Garrett and Ygene Fowler Crank. He was a sprinkler fitter, a member of the Local 669 Pipe Fitters and Steam Fitters Union and a member of the Christian Worship Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue Walters Crank and his son, Leonard Garrett Crank. He is survived by a daughter, Keturah McKinley Crank of Richmond, two sons: Robert Dylan Crank of Irvine and James David (Sarah) Crank of Irvine; a sister, Betty Louise Crank Rose of Irvine, and one grandchild, Austynn Baileigh Crank. Memorial services were held Saturday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at the Christian Worship Center by Bro. David Alexander.

Vernon Smith, age 79, of Old Landing Road in Irvine died on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born March 16, 1939 in Jackson County and was the son of the late Sylvan and Eva Price Smith. He was a retired GM employee and was a member of the Wagersville Community Pentecostal Church of God. He was also a member and past President of the Beagle Kennel Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gay Crews Smith. He is survived by three daughters: Anita Barker of Estill Co., Teresa (Mark) Dooley of Ohio, (Scott) Woods of Florida; two sons: Phillip (Kathy) Smith of Estill Co. and Aaron (Mary) Smith of Ohio; three sisters: Ruby Carpenter of Jackson Co., Irene Venable of Jackson Co., and Patty Smith of Ohio; four brothers: Don Smith of Breathitt Co., Delmar Smith of Ohio, Junior Smith of Ohio, Randall Hundley of Jackson Co.; 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three siblings; Wilma, James and Floyd. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Dave Crews. Burial was at the Campbell Cemetery. Friends called on Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Pallbearers were David Givens, Ryan Carpenter, Brian Givens, Dan Carpenter, Joe Smith and Aaron Smith.

Winnie McIntosh Marcum, 82, died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at her home. She was born August 21, 1935 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Gilbert and Alice Tipton McIntosh. She began working with flowers at Ravenna Greenhouse and continued there for 19 years. After leaving that position, she opened her own business, Stanton Florist, on May 4, 1974. Winnie took pride in serving her community and was most proud to have been able to give the winner of the Miss Powell County Pageant roses for 43 years. She was the Grand Marshall in 2010 in the Powell County Fair Parade. Winnie was also a proud Kentucky Colonel. Survivors include her sons, Gregory Scott Marcum and Stephan Craig Marcum, both of Stanton; and her brother, Gilbert McIntosh Jr. (Cowboy); nieces, Debbie (Mark) McIntosh Maron, Lexington and Becky (David) Thomas, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Alice McIntosh; granddaughter, Dosha Marcum; sisters, Joan McIntosh Dennis and Retha Farle; brother, Jerry McIntosh; and daughter-in-law, Valerie Marcum. Private services will be scheduled at a later date. Donations are suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391. Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.