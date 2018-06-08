Bible School At Cow Creek

Cow Creek Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School on June 11 through June 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The theme this year will be “Game On.” Everyone is invited.

Estill Ministerial Association

The next meeting of the Estill County Ministerial Association will be June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Providence Baptist Church Cruise In

Providence Baptist Church will host their first annual cruise-in on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All years, makes and models of vehicles, including motorcycles, are welcome. There will be live music and inflatables for the kids, as well as games and prizes. Food will be served also. The church is located at 1115 Winston Rd. For more information, call 270-922-8575.

RCC Movie Night

Movie Night at Ravenna Christian Church will be on Friday, June 8, at 7 p.m. The menu will be Mexican, the movie will be War Room. Bring a friend and join us. Everyone is welcome! The church is located on the corner of 7th and Elm St. Ravenna.

Salem Baptist Church

Backyard Bible Club will be June 11 through June 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children in preschool through sixth grade. Lunch will be provided. The program will take place at the church, in pavilion. Please take the gravel road behind the church. If it rains, it will be inside the church.

Southeast Ky Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club will have its annual meeting and potluck meal on Monday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. The program will be a “Silver Pendant” demonstration by Brian Booth. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

White Oak Singing

White Oak Church of God will host a singing on June 16 at 7 p.m. The Singing Echoes from Cleveland, Tenn. will be the featured singers. The pastor and congregation invite everyone to attend.