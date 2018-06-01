Estill County Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
South Irvine Pre-K Center
1000 South Irvine Road
June 4 – July 27
Monday – Friday
11 a.m. to 12:30
Ravenna Choo Choo Park
Main Street, Ravenna
June 5 – July 27
Tuesdays and Fridays Only
12:00 – 1:00
Estill County Public Library
Main Street, Irvine
June 1 – July 27
Wednesdays and Fridays Only
11:15 – 12:00
Mt. Crest Housing Authority
285 Hickory Hills, Irvine
June 4 – July 27
Mondays and Thursdays Only
12:00 – 1:00
Playtime Day Care
67 River Drive, Irvine
June 4 – July 27
Monday – Friday
11:00 – 12:00
Salem Baptist Church
4470 Spouts Springs Rd
June 11 – 13
12:00-12:30