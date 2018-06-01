Estill County Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

South Irvine Pre-K Center

1000 South Irvine Road

June 4 – July 27

Monday – Friday

11 a.m. to 12:30

Ravenna Choo Choo Park

Main Street, Ravenna

June 5 – July 27

Tuesdays and Fridays Only

12:00 – 1:00

Estill County Public Library

Main Street, Irvine

June 1 – July 27

Wednesdays and Fridays Only

11:15 – 12:00

Mt. Crest Housing Authority

285 Hickory Hills, Irvine

June 4 – July 27

Mondays and Thursdays Only

12:00 – 1:00

Playtime Day Care

67 River Drive, Irvine

June 4 – July 27

Monday – Friday

11:00 – 12:00

Salem Baptist Church

4470 Spouts Springs Rd

June 11 – 13

12:00-12:30