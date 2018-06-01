By Karen Steinhauser

CV&T Contributor

As I am writing it is early morning Memorial Day. Yesterday I had the privilege of filling in and teaching in children’s church. The lesson was about what it means to sacrifice. I told a story my mother shared with me many times through the years. As she was growing up, they were extremely poor. Her father was an alcoholic. Thank God later on in life, he came to know Christ and became a fine Christian. Mother knew what it was like to go hungry and be starving. She said my grandmother would take whatever she had to make a meal and after preparing it, would stand back and let her and her siblings eat before eating anything herself. If there was something left she got to eat. Many times there was not. That’s a sacrifice. Putting the needs of others before what would make us happy or comfortable.

Heroes are made from sacrifices. Heroes come in many forms. Of course today I remember those who have fought and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. That sounds pretty simple doesn’t it? Yesterday while speaking to the children, I elaborated on what that just might mean. The rigorous training one goes through to become a soldier. Leaving family and friends and all that is familiar. The time spent out in every kind of weather. Being tired, cold and hungry beyond what we can imagine. Leaving the comforts of a nice warm bed and spending night after night on the hard, cold ground with no fluffed up pillow. For those who have been in combat, no doubt seeing sights and hearing sounds that nightmares are made of.

I’m sure that my description falls very short in comparison to the actuality those in the military experience. I am passionate about teaching our youth to the very best of my ability, to never forget those sacrifices made so that we may enjoy the freedoms we all take so much for granted. I appreciate and honor all who have given some. I am forever humbled and grateful to those who gave all. I think John 15:13 says it best; Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

I hope you will settle down someplace quiet next week. Maybe you will sit down in the quiet of the morning before the rest of the world has awakened to contemplate the many blessings in your life. If you can see the sun rise up, you are blessed with sight. If you can hear the sounds of the birds chirping as they give praise for another day, you are blessed with the ability to hear. If a robin can say thank you, you can too! In your time of thankfulness, we will talk about what is on my heart and most importantly, what we can learn from it.As always, God bless.

Karen Sparks Steinhauser is an Estill County native who now resides in Richmond, Kentucky. She is a Christian children’s author and speaker. If you wish to contact her or schedule her for an event, you may do so by email at Karensteinhauser7@gmail.com or by phone at 859-893-1758.