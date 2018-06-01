Juelma Jane Marlowe Blackwell, 87, loving wife of Emanuel Blackwell Jr, died Sunday, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Jasper N and Rose Anderson Marlowe. Juelma was a graduate of Saint Joseph School of Nursing and spent her career as an RN. She was a lifetime member of the Irvine United Methodist Church and the Marcum Wallace Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her brothers James Lewis Marlowe, and Eugene Woodson Marlowe. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Emanuel; her three children Rosemary Blackwell (Roger) Barnes, Rebecca Blackwell (Jim) Carr, and Jim (Kim) Blackwell; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 31st, at the Irvine United Methodist Church, burial to follow in the West Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call after 5:00 pm on Wednesday at the church. Lance Blackwell, Chase Blackwell, Christopher Carr, Jim Carr, Roger Barnes, and Clayton Oswald will serve as pallbearers. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Irvine United Methodist Church, 243 Main St. Irvine, KY 40336

Vernon Smith, age 79, of Old Landing Road in Irvine died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born March 16, 1939 in Jackson County and was the son of the late Sylvan and Eva Price Smith. He was a retired GM employee and was a member of the Wagersville Community Pentecostal Church of God. He was also a member and past President of the Beagle Kennel Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gay Crews Smith. He is survived by: 3 Daughters: Anita Barker of Estill Co. Teresa (Mark) Dooley of Ohio Renee (Scott) Woods of Florida 2 Sons: Phillip (Kathy) Smith of Estill Co. Aaron (Mary) Smith of Ohio 3Sisters: Ruby Carpenter of Jackson Co. Irene Venable of Jackson Co. Patty Smith of Ohio 4 Brothers: Don Smith of Breathitt Co. Delmar Smith of Ohio Junior Smith of Ohio

Randall Hundley of Jackson Co. 22 Grandchildren 47 Great Grandchildren 5 Great-Great Grandchildren He was preceded in death by 3 siblings; Wilma, James and Floyd.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 2, 11 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Dave Crews. Burial will be at the Campbell Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Jonathan David Frazier, age 36, of Ticky Fork Road in Ravenna died on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home. He was born April 1, 1982 in Madison County and was the son of Richard David and Shirley Marie Walters Frazier. He was a Trane employee and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill Co. all his life. Survivors in addition to his father and mother include: 1 Daughter: Allison Faith Frazier Estill Co. 1 Step-Daughter: Mahailee Catherine Combs Estill Co. 1 Sister: Carla Marie Macaluso Powell Co. Several aunts, uncles and cousins Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, May 23, 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Philip Hardy, Ryan Hardy, Jason Derickson, Shaun Hale, Justin Tipton and Ralph Barnes

Madalene Wasson, age 82, of Broadway in Irvine died Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Indiana University Hospital following a short illness. She was born January 14, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Caroline Profitt McIntosh. She was a store owner and former employee of Licoming Shoe Factory. She was a member of the Knowlton Church of God and had lived in Estill Co. all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Kenneth Wasson. She is survived by:

1 Son: Kenneth Wasson of Estill Co. 2 Sisters: Vivian Lane of Estill Co. Wilma Wise of Estill Co. 2 Brothers: Carl McIntosh of Estill Co. Jerry Wayne McIntosh of Estill Co. 2 Grandchildren: Renee Hurst & Rebecca Wasson. 3 Great Grandchildren: Haleigh Noble, Harlan Noble and Jax Hurst

She was preceded in death by 2sisters, Irene Patrick, Freida Johnson and 4 brothers; Lyle, Amos, Virgil and Orville McIntosh.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 31, 12 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes, Bro. Gainus Rogers and Bro. Jim Hall. Burial will be at the Crowe Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Gregory Wayne Horn, 48, of Scott Court in Irvine died Thursday, May 17, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born April 18, 1970 in Estill County and was the son of Wanda L. Tipton Horn and the late Earl Horn. He was an employee of Dunaway Trucking and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Brandy Kay Farmer Horn; two daughters, Taylor Renee Horn, and Ashley Nicole “Nikki” Horn; a sister, Marilyn Cornett of Georgetown; two brothers, Randy Glen Horn of Ravenna, and Christopher Earl Horn of Ravenna; eight nieces and nephews, Virginia L. Horn, Zachary Lemmon, Kaley Treadway, Dakota Morgan, Lydia Morgan, Joshua Thomas, Craig Morgan, and Phillip Treadway; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.