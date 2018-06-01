Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

House of Prayer

There will be a three day revival at the House of Prayer, 5235 Dark Hollow Road, starting at 7 each night. There will be a different preacher each night. On May 31, Jack Shane Gabbard of McKee will be preaching, on June 1, Marlowe Napier of London will be preaching, and on June 2, Garrett Thomas of Beattyville will be preaching. Homecoming will be June 3, starting at noon. Sydney Sparks, Jr. will be preaching the homecoming event. Everyone welcome to attend.

SI Church of Christ

Everyone is invited to a Gospel Meeting at the South Irvine Church of Christ, June 3-6. The times will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The guest preacher will be Darrell Blankenship, minister for Charlotte Heights Church of Christ and teacher at Lipscomb High School in Nashville. Come join us for worship of God and proclamation of the Gospel of Christ. For more information call 606-975-0550.



Evangelistic Ministry Revival

There will be a revival at the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry on 400 Duck Wear Rd. in Irvine, on Sunday, June 3rd at 11:00am, and on Monday, June 4 – Wednesday June 6 at 7:00pm.

Brother Billy Bryant will be ministering. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call (606) 723-0343 for more information.

Salem Baptist church

Backyard Bible club will be June 11 through June 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children in preschool through sixth grade. Lunch will be provided. The program will take place at the church in Pavilion. Please take the gravel road behind the church. If it rains, it will be inside the church.

Pine Hill Baptist

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on June 2, 2018 at 6 p.m., with the Voices of Praise singing. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served after the singing.