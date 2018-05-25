photos by Lisa Bicknell
Estill County High School students with the top 24 GPAs each introduced their pick of a teacher who has greatly impacted their lives. Below are the students’ names and the teachers they chose.
Students Teachers
Hannah Patrick Clay Baber
Anna Smith Austin Moore
Amy Dong Kristen Wilson
Kelsi Richardson Kathy Moore
Eve Watkins Selisa Adams
Katrina Flynn Lauren Rader
Lyric McCoy Gina Flynn
Gentry Baker Elizabeth Jackson
Eli Gill Samuel Adams
Jake Hall Jason Bowles
Grant Gillespie Drew Barnett
Will Burkhart J.J. Leonard
Caleb Bonny Charlotte Arvin
Lindsey Wood Amy Farmer
Brayden Griggs Paula Short
Sara Williams Jill Barnett
Sarah Wiseman Melissa Gross
Kaylee Covey Andrea Banks
Chase Harrison Shonna Ballard
Logan Beckler Sarah Beard
Jacob Bucher Lynn Miller
Haley Fox Jodi Simms