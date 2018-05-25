Citizen Voice & Times

Students pay tribute to teachers who’ve made a difference

photos by Lisa Bicknell

Estill County High School students with the top 24 GPAs each introduced their pick of a teacher who has greatly impacted their lives.  Below are the students’ names and the teachers they chose.

   Students            Teachers

Hannah Patrick       Clay Baber

Anna Smith             Austin Moore

Amy Dong              Kristen Wilson

Kelsi Richardson    Kathy Moore

Eve Watkins           Selisa Adams

Katrina Flynn         Lauren Rader

Lyric McCoy         Gina Flynn

Gentry Baker        Elizabeth Jackson

Eli Gill                  Samuel Adams

Jake Hall               Jason Bowles

Grant Gillespie     Drew Barnett

Will Burkhart       J.J. Leonard

Caleb Bonny        Charlotte Arvin

Lindsey Wood      Amy Farmer

Brayden Griggs    Paula Short

Sara Williams       Jill Barnett

Sarah Wiseman     Melissa Gross

Kaylee Covey       Andrea Banks

Chase Harrison     Shonna Ballard

Logan Beckler      Sarah Beard

Jacob Bucher        Lynn Miller

Haley Fox             Jodi Simms