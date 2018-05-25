photos by Lisa Bicknell

Estill County High School students with the top 24 GPAs each introduced their pick of a teacher who has greatly impacted their lives. Below are the students’ names and the teachers they chose.

Students Teachers

Hannah Patrick Clay Baber

Anna Smith Austin Moore

Amy Dong Kristen Wilson

Kelsi Richardson Kathy Moore

Eve Watkins Selisa Adams

Katrina Flynn Lauren Rader

Lyric McCoy Gina Flynn

Gentry Baker Elizabeth Jackson

Eli Gill Samuel Adams

Jake Hall Jason Bowles

Grant Gillespie Drew Barnett

Will Burkhart J.J. Leonard

Caleb Bonny Charlotte Arvin

Lindsey Wood Amy Farmer

Brayden Griggs Paula Short

Sara Williams Jill Barnett

Sarah Wiseman Melissa Gross

Kaylee Covey Andrea Banks

Chase Harrison Shonna Ballard

Logan Beckler Sarah Beard

Jacob Bucher Lynn Miller

Haley Fox Jodi Simms