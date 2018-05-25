What the…..*&%$#*&?!

By Jerry Eltzroth

CV&T Contributor

Our daughter, Deanna, recently noticed something that looked out of place in their master bedroom toilet bowl in the wee hours of last Saturday morning. Knowing she would never use the toilet without flushing and her husband would not either, she summoned Danny. He inspected the bowl and there was nothing in it. Deanna thought, “I’m not crazy! There was something in the toilet.” When they looked again they saw a snake’s eye playing peek-a-boo with them.

Danny secured the toilet bowl by stuffing a towel in it. He was going to need a ‘snake’, which he did not have, to extract this snake. After securing the toilet lid, and stuffing towels under the bathroom and bedroom doorways, they tried to get some sleep.

On the way to the hardware store early the next morning to secure a ‘snake’, Danny called their local ‘Animal Control’ service. Because it was a weekend, they wanted $300 to extract the snake. Danny’s answer was essentially, “No way, Jose!” He was an ex-Marine (if there is such a thing), and he would handle this snake.

After removing the towel in the toilet bowl, the snake could not be found. However, after Danny removed the top to the toilet tank, he exclaimed, “Holy S – – -!” The snake was found curled around the toilet’s apparatus. They determined it was a non-poisonous snake. Deanna sent her mother a picture of the snake as they were deciding the best way to remove it. It looked like a rat snake to me. Bonnie’s suggestion was, “Cut that thing into pieces!” Our granddaughter, Emma, had a good suggestion, “Cut its head off.” She is Mammaw’s girl!

Deanna began relating the good things that snakes do for us. She prevailed and Danny humanly removed the 3-foot snake and released it into the farmer’s field near their home.

Deanna said she will definitely make sure the bathroom light is on and inspect the bowl before using the toilet again.