Frances Faye Fox Bingham

Frances Faye Fox Bingham, formerly of Estill County died peacefully at home in Celina Texas on May 9, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Travis Bingham.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherri Burkhead and husband Rick of Celina, Texas; one Granddaughter, Tiffani Burkhead of Lexington, Kentucky; two Grandsons, Matthew Burkhead of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Boone Burkhead of Celina, Texas; one sister, Nancy McMaine; and two brothers, Stanley Fox (Opal), and Michael Fox (Wendy) of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by her parents Candy and Frances Horn Fox; two sisters, Alene Schmieg, and Sue Sherrill; three brothers, Calvin Fox, Douglas Fox, and Wayne Fox.

She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in South Irvine, Kentucky.

Jonathan David Frazier, 36

Jonathan David Frazier, 36, of Ticky Fork Road in Ravenna died Saturday, May 19, at his home. He was born April 1, 1982 in Madison County and was the son of Richard David and Shirley Marie Walters Frazier. He was a Trane employee and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include a daughter, Allison Faith Frazier of Estill County; a step-daughter, Mahailee Catherine Combs of Estill County; a sister, Carlo Marie Macaluso of Powell County; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, May 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Pearson officiating. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Gregory Wayne Horn, 48

Gregory Wayne Horn, 48, of Scott Court in Irvine died Thursday, May 17, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born April 18, 1970 in Estill County and was the son of Wanda L. Tipton Horn and the late Earl Horn. He was an employee of Dunaway Trucking and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Brandy Kay Farmer Horn; two daughters, Taylor Renee Horn, and Ashley Nicole “Nikki” Horn; a sister, Marilyn Cornett of Georgetown; two brothers, Randy Glen Horn of Ravenna, and Christopher Earl Horn of Ravenna; eight nieces and nephews, Virginia L. Horn, Zachary Lemmon, Kaley Treadway, Dakota Morgan, Lydia Morgan, Joshua Thomas, Craig Morgan, and Phillip Treadway; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nathan Stewart, Zachary Lemmon, Kevin Bryant, John Tipton, Craig Morgan, and Phillip Treadway. Honorary Pallbearers were Larry Morgan, Joshua Thomas, and Chris “Tweety” Smyth.