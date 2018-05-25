American Legion Post 79 help Helping Hands

Help us help Helping Hands at American Legion Post 79, events now until June 30. Please bring a can of food to help children for the summer. Each non-perishable item that you bring you will get your name put in a hat for a prize valued at $50 or more. Winner will be drawn June 30 at the car show.

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout

American Legion Post 79 6th Annual Car & Bike Show and Jimmy Bryant Memorial Burnout will be Saturday, June 30. Car and Bike registration is $15, Model cars $2 per entry, PinUp entry is free. For more information please call Miss Ima Jean at 859-749-2489 or Kim Richardson at 606-975-5165.

Annual Cookout/Auction for ECH&GS

The Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society will have their annual cookout at Gene and Eva Watson’s on June 5th at 6 p.m. Take KY 52E to Pitt’s Rd., then to McIntosh Hollow Rd. and watch for the crowd. Please bring a potluck dish and an item for the auction! The auction is one of our fundraising events, so please bring your treasures and checkbooks

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN Last Class

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta Spotila, RN last class will be Monday, May 21. These exercise classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Classes focus on gentle exercise and movement and help guild strength and flexibility. Classes are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 until 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. There is a $3 donation suggested. For more information call sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military anywhere in the world during the Korean War era (June 27, 1950 – Jan. 31, 1955) and/or Vietnam War era (Feb, 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975 for Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam; otherwise Aug. 5, 1964 – May 7, 1975 for all others). If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Concerned Citizens Meeting

The Concerned Citizens of Estill County will meetThursday, May 24, in the basement of Irvine United Methodist Church. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and the primary agenda item will be to discuss a response to the decision of the Cabinet to leave the TENORM in place.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club form 5:30 until 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference (You do not not have to be a woman to attend).

ECHS Class of 1970 Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 Reunion will be Saturday, June 30, beginning at 2 p.m., at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All teachers and staff of Class of 1969 and 1971 are welcome. Plrease RSVP by June 20. Everyone will pay for their own meal. For more information, contact Linda at (859) 588-2904 oe email @ linda233@rocketmail.com .

Farmers Market now open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Fairbarn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Food Bank/God’s Outreach

Effective June 1, 2018, the Estill County Food Bank will be absorbed by God’s Outreach. Mr. Anthony Lowry is director. In Estill County they are located at the Right Place (1041 Winchester Road). Hours of operation areThursday and Friday from 9 to 12 a.m. Susan Dick and all the volunteers at the Estill County Community Food Bank would like to thank everyone (churches, organizations and individuals) in Estill County for your support with food, money, time and prayers helping us to feed your hungry family, friends and neighbors. It has been our honor to be your hands and feet in this mission.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

4-H encourages “Adopt-a Camper”

The Estill County 4-H would like to encourage the community to “Adopt-a-Camper” this year. For a $60 donation, you can help send a local child to 4-H Camp this summer. This is a great opportunity for you to help enrich the lives of local children. Remember, all donations are tax deductible. For more information on how to donate, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

GED

The next official GED test date in Estill County is on June 16, and GED graduation is set for June 22.

Hargett Fire Dept. Yard and Bake Sale

The Hargett Fire Dept. Auxiliary will be holding a yard sale & bake sale and hosting a community yard sale on Sat. June 9, at the Fire Station at6932 Winchester Road. Donation for the fire dept can be dropped off on Fri. June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone can reserve a table to sell their yard

sale items. Table’s are $20 for 1or $30 for 2 tables. Each additional table will be $5. Table must be reserved by June 7th. For donation, pick up call the station and leave a message at 606-723-0365 or call Rob Forhand at 859-248-8249 or Teddy Stamper at 859-644-9698. Event will be held rain or shine.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet on Thursday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m. at the Estill County Public Library. We will be traveling for our end of the year picnic. Bring a sack lunch and extra water. If you need details for this event just contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jeff Saylor, Estill County School Superintendent, will present the program. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations.

We would love for you to participate! Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization and have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! This event goes way beyond just setting up a table with pamphlets, we want you to get creative! Join us! The dates for the 2018 Moonlight Market series are: June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7, October 11.

Storytime Happenings

Our regular preschool Storytime meet each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We are trying out a Baby and Me Storytime for children birth to three years of age with our current Friday storytime kids. Come and try us out. We read, sing and do activities to help with socialization and school readiness for our younger children. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Summer Reading

Are you Ready? Summer Reading begins on June 1st and runs through July 31st. We are going paperless this year. No more old fashioned Reading Logs. We have a new program called Beanstack that can be used as an app on a phone or on a computer. It will track all you reading and activities that you do at the library this summer. We will be hosting Summer Feeding on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Come to Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and stay for a free sack lunch for children ages 0-18 years of age.

Tipton Reunion

The descendants of Albert and Armilda (Patrick) Tipton will be having their annual family reunion on Saturday, June 23, at noon. The reunion will be held on Tipton Ridge Mountain behind Neal Tipton’s old place. Bring a covered dish and enjoy the day!

Veterans Benefits Field Representative to be at Estill County Library

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

WIC

All WIC benefits are still available at the Estill County Health Department. We will continue to service your WIC needs until further notice.